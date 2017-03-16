Life is pain. I made you some toast about it. This ultra-grim troll toast is technically edible—as I imagine all the rainbow, unicorn, mermaid, and other colorful permutations are—but I personally wouldn't bother. Then again, are you feeling gassy? We can talk about these things; this a safe space. I ask because it's made with cream cheese mixed with some activated charcoal that I bought at a bougie grocery store, and it's supposed to help with that. It occurs to me now that the gassiness may be directly related to the cream cheese, and we're friends, and I never thought to ask you if you were lactose intolerant and now we're in this whole ouroboros of flatulence and sorrow and it's all my fault and it's all so exhausting.

But I guess I didn't actually expect anyone to actually consume the troll toast. Are any of us actually under the illusion that anyone is tucking into those garishly-hued slices of bread slathered in cream cheese (or nut milk cheese, if that's how you roll) and various coloring agents that are copycatted all over Instagram? Or getting more than a few post-photo sesh bites or sips into their violently cheery rainbow grilled cheese or unicorn latte and realizing that it tastes like a regular-ass version before being all "nah" and chucking it out from disappointment?

Photo by Alex Tepper

I'm not against happiness, duh, but the calculated optics of happiness tend to bum me the hell out. Maybe I'm not the target audience for these foods, but there's this weird trend toward performative squee—especially with breakfast foods—that seems kind of emotionally taxing and hella disingenuous, and that is a lot to deal with in the morning.

If you're feeling down, or even just a little bit meh, fix yourself a slice or two of Extra Crispy's troll toast. It just might relieve yourself of the pressure of making an Instagram-blissful meal—and also gas.

Troll Toast

Yields: As much as you'd like

As much as you'd like Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Bread

Cream cheese

Activated charcoal capsules

Directions