You're not an amateur. You know the drill. If you're gonna make it through St. Patrick's Day, there are only two ways to go about it: Abstain completely or go all-in. If it's the former, godspeed to ya. If it's the latter, you're gonna need a little something in your stomach to get you through minimally scathed. Maybe even a goodly amount of something, and that's where Guinness bread and Guinness butter come in. Think of them as a base tan for the drinking day ahead. The bread is a hearty, borderline-healthy mix of Irish oatmeal and whole wheat, kissed with a sweet dollop of molasses and a splash (OK, a full bottle) of Guinness Extra Stout.

It's plenty great on its own, but smeared with a sweet-and-salty Guinness-infused butter, it's fuel for the holiday ahead—and maybe even your salvation tomorrow morning if you manage to save a slice or two.

Guinness Oatmeal Bread

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 1 hearty loaf

1 hearty loaf Cook Time: 40 minutes

40 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

1 bottle Guinness Extra Stout

1 1/2 cup Irish oatmeal

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Land O Lakes Salted Butter, softened

3 eggs

2 tablespoons cup molasses

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Butter a loaf pan. Place oats in a bowl and pour the Guinness over them. While they're soaking, combine flour, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat together butter, eggs, and molasses until thoroughly incorporated. Pour the oatmeal and beer mixture into the dry ingredients and stir to combine. Then stir in the rest of the wet ingredients until it forms a sticky, uniform mass. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the batter into the loaf pan and bake. After 30 minutes, insert a toothpick into the center to test for doneness. If it does not come out clean, check at 10 minute intervals. When it reaches your desired level of doneness, remove from the oven, and while it cools, make the butter.

Guinness Butter

Yields: 1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup butter Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter in Half Sticks (4 ounces)

4 tablespoons Guinness Extra Stout

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons salt

Directions