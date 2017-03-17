We all have our breakfast burrito preferences: more cheese, less cheese, more egg, less hot sauce, and so on. But if there’s one thing we’d all agree to leave out, it’d be plastic.

But that's an unwelcome ingredient some Trader Joe's stores are currently trying deal with. The company today issued a voluntary recall for their frozen breakfast burritos after it was discovered that there may be plastic pieces in the product. If you’re eating one right now, well... we suggest you stop. (And so does the company, which “sincerely apologizes” and asks that you either throw the product away or return the package to your local store for a full refund.)

The exact product in question is Trader José's Breakfast Burritos with SKU 96132 with a package code of A26616pFFG3, which were sold in 25 states.

photo courtesy of Trader joe's

It's not the only recall the market chain has been dealing with recently. The concerns about plastic comes just after TJ’s massive applesauce recall earlier this year. According to a press release from the company, certain jars of unsweetened applesauce might have contained broken glass.

And of course, no one should think that TJ's is alone in its recall woes in the food and drink world. Also in February, cheese maker Sargento (along with several other manufacturers) recalled 14 of its cheeses amid Listeria fears. Sodastream issued a voluntary recall on about 51,000 of their containers because of a manufacturing defect that can cause them to “burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders.” General Mills also recently issued a voluntary recall of its Gold Medal, Wondra, and Signature Kitchens flour due to potential E. coli contamination.

Then there was that scare around Christmas when British grocery chain Co-op recalled 165,000 chocolate Santas after confirming two reports of customers finding lithium batteries inside the candy.

BATTERIES.

...Be right back, just throwing away all the packaged food in my pantry/fridge/town.

This article originally appeared on FoodandWine.com.