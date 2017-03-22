It’s officially spring, which means that iced coffee season is fast approaching—if not already here, in some lucky parts of the country—and Dunkin’ Donuts is taking the change in seasons very seriously with the introduction of some brand new Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee drinks. Starting next Monday, March 27, Dunkin’ Donuts will be bringing back the much-requested Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, which is inspired by the Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor of the same name. Dunkin’ will also be introducing a new Coconut Crème Pie Iced Coffee. This drink has a “combo of vanilla, coconut and sweet pie crust flavors,” according to information sent to Extra Crispy by Dunkin’ Donuts.

If you can hold out until summer to start binging on your cold coffee though, you’ll be rewarded with a new frozen drink from Dunkin’ Donuts. Called the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, it’s definitively not a Frozen Coffee Coolatta (even though it kind of looks like a coffee Coolatta). But imagine you took a Dunkin’ iced coffee and ran it through a blender until it became a slushie, making it the perfect consistency for sipping on the beach—or in your hot car as you sit in traffic on the freeway wishing you were on the beach.

That’s basically the concept behind the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, made with “real Dunkin’ coffee extract” and sweetened with liquid cane sugar. The biggest difference between this Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee and the classic Coffee Coolatta? The new drink has a much stronger, coffee-forward taste. And pro tip? You can add any flavor shot or swirl you want to your drink, just as you could with any regular Dunkin' iced coffee.

The Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, coming this summer Courtesy Dunkin' Donuts

These new Dunkin' drinks are just one part of the company's continued expansion into iced drinks, something that they've been pursuing over the last couple of years. Around this time last year, Dunkin' Donuts started serving up cold brew iced coffee, a more full-bodied option than a regular Dunkin' iced coffee. The brand has been playing around with different flavor combinations for their drinks. Some of them are definitely a little kookier than others, like the Sweet and Salted Cold Brew that's a combo of liquid cane sugar and a "proprietary, salted whipped topping."

And though the combo of sweet and salty might sound a little strange for a drink, Dunkin’ Donuts is really doubling down on the duo when it comes to baked goods in the most delicious way. Starting next Monday, there will be a couple new sweet and salty doughnuts on the menu, starting with the Peanut Butter Delight Croissant Donut, a “glazed croissant doughnut filled with peanut butter buttercreme and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle.” The inner peanut butter buttercreme is lodged between layers of pastry, so you get a little bit of salty with every sweet bite.

The Peanut Butter Delight Croissant Doughnut and the Chocolate Pretzel Doughnut Illustration by Maxine Builder, Photos Courtesy Dunkin' Donuts

There's also the new Chocolate Pretzel Doughnut, which is a glazed chocolate cake doughnut that’s topped with crushed up pretzels and a drizzle of caramel, is even saltier. The doughnut itself is super soft, and the pretzel bits add both a nice crunch and the right amount of salt. Experts at the Dunkin’ Donuts test kitchens recommend pairing it with the reintroduced Butter Pecan Iced Coffee.

So get those sunglasses out, find a pool, and grab your friend who looks most like Rob Gronkowski in a tank top—because with these new iced coffees and doughnuts from Dunkin' Donuts, it's basically summertime.