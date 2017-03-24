Although you might know Marissa Hermer from her stint on Bravo's Ladies of London, the California native recently moved back to her home state. She's been enjoying sunnier weather, but she hasn't quite locked into the laid-back, California pace—especially in the A.M. "In London, we lived across the street from the kids school, so we only walked a few minutes in the morning and thus had a more leisurely morning routine," she explains in an email. "In California, we have a 15 minute drive, which isn’t far, but it certainly takes more time to get the kids in the car, drive to school, park, walk them in the door." That's why she's a big fan of grab-and-go breakfasts that she can make in batches for the week—like these savory zucchini and feta muffins.

And Hermer's cookbook, An American Girl in London: 120 Nourishing Recipes for Your Family from a Californian Expat, is full of English-inspired recipes that are perfect for moms—or anyone, really—who might be in a rush in the morning. That's actually partially what inspired these savory muffins. "My husband isn’t a breakfast guy," says Hermer. "He would rather a latte at his desk and then lunch rather that starting the day with a meal. I think breakfast is so important, so if I can stuff something in his hand as he walks out the door, he is likely to eat it—so muffins are the perfect answer."

If you're making these at home, Hermer recommends using an ice cream scoop to make sure you "get the perfect measure of batter into the molds every time," adding, "Make a batch the night before and reheat them for breakfast." With Hermer's easy muffin recipe, you really don't have to struggle to have your breakfast—and eat your vegetables, too.

Zucchini Feta Muffins (a.k.a. Courgette Feta Muffins)

Yields: About 12 servings

Ingredients

1 cup grated zucchini (about 1 medium zucchini)

1 cup grated carrot

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 spring onions, finely sliced

¾ cup whole milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup whole meal flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons chile flakes

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup coriander, finely chopped

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup raisins or sultanas

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-mold muffin tray with paper cups. In a large bowl, whisk together the zucchini, carrot, olive oil, onions, milk, and eggs. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, chile flakes, cumin, and salt. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry, stirring to combine. Stir through the coriander, pumpkin seeds, feta, and raisins. Divide the batter among the individual cups and bake for 25 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Allow to cool before serving with a lashing of butter.

Reprinted from An American Girl in London by Marissa Hermer. Copyright (c) 2017 by Marissa Hermer. By permission of Rodale Books. Available wherever books are sold.