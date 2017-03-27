Dealing with bananas is an art. You need to buy them when they have just enough green. The colors should provoke a sense of equilibrium, suggesting that they’re running on the same schedule as you. How else will you make that banana smoothie approximately 4.6 days from now? And then you need to do the math (or cross your fingers) and hope that your beloved bananas will be ready when you are. Yet, even after all the sweat, blood, and research—you’ll probably have overripe bananas anyway. Hey, you tried. But now you have an excuse to make pan-fried cinnamon bananas.

If you’re on Team Banana Bread, hear me out. Yes, homemade banana bread is objectively the best thing you can bake. Heck, you can even make an easy three-ingredient banana bread if you’re feeling lazy. Or what about three-ingredient banana pancakes? And then there’s banana bread hummus, a unique alternative to the typical dip.

Don’t limit yourself, though. You’re better than that. Pan-fried cinnamon bananas are the answer to all of life’s questions. (Or at least the ones you have in the kitchen.) All you need is cinnamon, sugar, and ten minutes.

Pan-Fried Cinnamon Bananas

photo by Kirsten Nunez

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 overripe bananas

Cooking spray, oil, or butter

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Extra cinnamon for garnish

Directions