You are depleted. You need toast to fuel you. You can make the bread with your own hands. This is a kind and good thing you can do for yourself amidst the all-consuming malaise of the moment. You can flip the script and bite it right back. You can make Cheetos-chunked and crusted bread that is braided not unlike a challah loaf partially because that is an extraordinarily comforting dough to knead and partially because it affords you the opportunity to create Cheetos swirls through the core of it. When it has cooled, you can slice it into thick slabs, smear it with Cheeto-infused cream cheese, and thickly sprinkle it with Cheetos dust for absolutely no symbolic reason at all. It yields an extra loaf if you are planning on sharing like some sort of weird Socialist or something.

Cheetoast with Cheetos Cream Cheese

Note: The active preparation time does not include all of the napping.

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: Two loaves

For the Cheetos bread

2 cups Cheetos Crunch

2 cups crushed Cheetos Puffs

2 packets dry yeast

4 cups all purpose flour plus more for kneading

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons salt

⅓ cup room temperature Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

1 cup hot water 120°F

3 eggs

1 egg white

Photo by Alex Tepper

For the glaze

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons water

For the Cheetos spread

Additional Cheetos Crunch and Puffs

Cream cheese

Photo by Alex Tepper

Directions