The concept of breakfast food in Thai cuisine is a relatively loose one. “Thai people don't have specific dish for breakfast,” explains chef Teerawong "Yo" Nanthavatsiri in an email. “We eat anything anytime—all depends on personal lifestyle.” But that also means that anything can be eaten for breakfast in Thai cuisine, so Bangkok-native Yo has few qualms about adding traditional Thai flavors in his favorite American brunch classics at Pinto Garden, located in Manhattan’s West Village. And in many ways, this recipe for baked eggs and Thai sausage is quite similar to a recipe for shakshuka or even a classic French baked egg. What makes this Thai baked egg dish different are the aromatics chef Yo adds to his housemade sausage, using pork and fresh herbs.

Chef Yo's Thai herb sausage is actually fairly easy to make at home; there's no stuffing meat into casings or anything messy like that. But having all of the fresh herbs on hand—especially kaffir lime leaves—is crucial. “Kaffir lime leaves is the herb in the Thai cooking. It's very important,” chef Yo explains. “Without it, it’s not Thai food.” The leaves' essential oils have a citrusy yet unique taste, that's perhaps best described as a mix of lime zest and lemongrass. But it's unique, “And you have to cut it or tear it right before you use it,” notes chef Yo, otherwise it will lose its potency. “Because of its very specific aroma, it's hard to substitute it with something else,” explains chef Yo, though lime zest can work in a pinch.

If you’re struggling to shape the sausage, chef Yo recommends using plastic wrap. You can also bake the sausage at 350°F for 8 to 10 minutes instead of pan frying it. “But the most important thing to do is to use fresh herbs in the sausage,” insists chef Yo, to make the most of these traditional Thai flavors in this modern brunch recipe.

Chef Yo's Thai Herb Sausage

Yields: 15 pieces

Ingredients

100 grams ground Berkshire pork

5 grams lemongrass, chopped

2 ½ grams kaffir lime leaves

6 grams garlic, chopped

10 grams soy sauce

25 grams glass noodles, cooked and cut

2 ½ grams cilantro, fresh

5 grams ginger, chopped

Directions

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl until they are incorporated into the pork. Shape the pork meat into small, round thumb-sized cubes. (With this recipe, you should have enough for 15 pieces.) Fry in vegetable at 340°F until golden brown, about 2 minutes, right before serving.

Photo Courtesy Pinto Garden

Thai Baked Eggs

Yields: 2 servings

Ingredients

4 fresh eggs, room temperature

4 ounces cream

2 teaspoons garlic chips

4 bacon slices, cooked

15 pieces of Thai Herb Sausage

Cilantro, for garnish

Baguette, toasted and sliced

Directions