Sometimes I still daydream about the chocolate muffins I used to buy at lunch in high school. Crammed with chocolate chunks and the perfect marriage of crumbly and moist, those chocolate muffins alone got me through tenth grade geometry. Although I’m no longer taking math classes, I am still quite often in the mood for a chocolate muffin, and it’s typically an ASAP situation. Instead of heading to the store, I dump a bunch of ingredients into the blender and press puree. Blender muffins are probably the easiest way to make a tray of muffins in the same amount of time it takes to buy a dozen. Plus, since you’re not paying for packaging or transportation, making your own muffins will certainly be cheaper.

These oat-based blender muffins have a slightly bumpy texture (as the blender won’t break up the grain completely) and are a bit less sweet than the average breakfast pastry—come on, if I wanted a piece of chocolate cake, I’d just make that.

Blender muffins are also fully customizable to your taste. Swap bananas for a cup of pumpkin purée or applesauce. Omit the cocoa and add an extra ¼ cup of oats; use almond flour or white flour instead of oats if you’re not into texture. Nix the honey in favor of maple syrup or plain ol’ sugar; ditch the chocolate chips for chopped nuts or fruit, or add all of the above. Just keep in mind not to add too many mix-ins, or the muffins may sink while baking—though it won’t affect the flavor, so go forth and over-stuff your muffins if you so desire.

Now get baking. Preheat your oven to 350°F and generously grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Set a blender (preferably a high-powered one) on its stand and throw in 2 very ripe bananas, 2 eggs, 1 cup of full-fat yogurt, and ¼ cup honey. Blend the mixture until barely combined, about 10 seconds, give or take a few.

Next, sprinkle in 1¾ cups rolled oats, ¼ cup cocoa powder, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, a couple pinches of kosher salt, and a good splash of either almond or vanilla extract. Blend the mixture until it’s mostly smooth, 30-45 seconds, depending on your blender’s power.

Throw in a large handful of roughly-chopped chocolate chips, and stir the muffin batter with a spoon. Pour that delightfully muddy mixture into the prepared muffin tin and bake for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Let the muffins cool in the tin for at least 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack, loosening with a knife if they’re being stubborn. Pour yourself a cup of coffee and transfer a few still-warm muffins to a plate. Slice the muffins open and smear with almond or peanut butter and raspberry jam if you know what’s good for you.