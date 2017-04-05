Cadbury Creme Eggs are the weird theater kids of the Easter basket. Those gargantuan, hollow, wild-eyed chocolate bunnies are the football team bullies. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs are the crowd-pleasing class clowns. And Peeps? Well, they’re the chirpy blonde cheerleaders of our pastel confetti-lined high school cafeteria. Cadbury Creme Eggs will undoubtedly be hanging in the corner, trying not to be seen, but standing out nonetheless in their you-can’t-miss-it multicolored foil uniforms. Some, like me, find their oddness cool and seek them out. Not everyone shares my opinion. “They taste like a chocolate shell filled with snot,” a friend said when I told him I was working on this story.

The “snot” he’s referring to is actually fondant made from something called inverted sugar syrup that I’d rather not get into. It’s too thick to ooze out of the milk chocolate shell that’s been melded together by, I don’t know, magic—but there’s both a disturbing opaque white and an equally disturbing smear of an orange-yellow “yolk.” Whoever thought to do this clearly had a sick sense of humor, because the thought of eating a lifelike candy egg is a little disturbing, when you really think about it.

Photo by Karen Palmer

Cadbury Creme Eggs aren’t quite the same as they were when I used to make a beeline for them in my Easter basket. Cadbury’s has made them smaller and the chocolate shell thinner in recent years. But I still look forward to their release. Forget about warmer weather—for me, spotting a shiny pile of Cadbury Creme Eggs register-adjacent at my local Duane Reade is the real harbinger of springtime. Oh, there’s also the first viewing of the Cadbury Bunny commercial, which gets me every time. (A lion BWAK-ing like a bunny? Hilarious!)

But here’s where it gets really weird. This year, as I bit into my first Creme Egg, I had a sick thought: Why not treat candies like actual eggs and try to make an omelet?

Well, if you try to do it using just the filling—it doesn’t work, folks. You’re basically trying to cook down sugar, which caramelizes and turns into a sticky mess. (Trust me, I tried.) But then I remembered tamagoyaki, or Japanese rolled omelets seasoned with sweet mirin and soy sauce, and thought: Maybe a subtle sweetness would work with a regular morning egg dish.

Photo by Karen Palmer

Here’s how you do it: Using the same thwacking motion you’d use to remove an avocado pit, slice into three Cadbury Creme Eggs (being careful not to cut all the way through). You’ll be able to squeeze them open and scoop out the filling with a small spoon (yes, both the white and yellow parts). Save the chocolate shells. In a small bowl, start to whip the filling a bit.

It’s beyond tacky, so loosen it up with liquid. You can use a teaspoon or so of water, but here’s where I went the tamagoyaki route, using a teaspoon of soy sauce to liquify the filling. Beat in three regular eggs, making sure to mix it all completely (you’re going to want to put some muscle into it—it’s still going to be sticky). A teensy pinch of salt, and you’re good to go.

Photo by Karen Palmer

Melt a little butter into a small pan over medium heat, and proceed to make a traditional French omelet. (Don’t know how? This video can help.) Once it’s almost set, sprinkle some of the chocolate shell pieces into the pan so that they melt before you fold the omelet. Don’t worry if the finished dish is more browned than usual: You’ve got all that sugar and chocolate and stuff in there, which is going to darken as you cook, so know before you go that isn’t going to be your picture-perfect, canary-yellow number.

And you may be surprised how much you like it: It’s ever so slightly sweet and fluffy with a lightly oozy chocolate filling, falling somewhere between a savory omelet and a chocolate crepe. I’m not saying I’d eat it every day, but it would be a fun alternative to chocolate chip pancakes on Easter morning. And an excuse to eat a couple more Creme Eggs every year.