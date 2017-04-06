Loving matzo is a privilege reserved almost exclusively for goyim—that is, non-Jews who have never been obliged to make a big cracker into a "pizza" or otherwise forgo leavened bread for a week each spring during Passover, when bread and other leavened doughs, among other things, are forbidden. (When matzo is your only option, matzo unsurprisingly gets old pretty quickly.) Happily, loving matzo brei is non-denominational. A standard of kosher deli counters, diners, and Passover breakfasts, matzo brei is typically two ingredients—crumbled matzo crackers and beaten eggs—scrambled in melted butter. It's your eggs and kosher-for-Passover toast in one tidy, comforting, rather squishy package. It is delicious.

The seasoning depends on whoever’s eating it. Some lean sweet, sprinkling the mess with cinnamon sugar (yes, on eggs—it’s good and you should try it). Those in my camp like it savory, with lots of salt and pepper, and maybe some hot sauce.

The best part about it, besides the butteriness and egginess and hug-like mushy quality, is the balance of savory and sweet. Between the butter and the salt and the eggs and any sugar you may have added, it all smells a little like kettle corn to me.

Matzo brei is a bit like French toast, a bit like migas (seasoned and soaked stale bread or tortillas) or chilaquiles (stale tortillas or corn chips soaked in salsa)—but primarily eggy. Keep all this in mind when you go about deciding what kind of matzo brei you’re looking to make. Keep in mind, too, that you should adjust the amount of salt up or down to your liking depending on whether or not you’ve bought salted or unsalted matzo.

Photo by Caroline Lange

Basic Matzo Brei

Yields: One serving

Ingredients

1 sheet of matzo

2 eggs

Splash of milk (or water)

Pinch of kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter (or margarine)

Photo by Caroline Lange

Directions