You can blame it on Instagram, or you can just admit the fact: Putting an egg on top of a variety of foods—soups, salads, oatmeal, sandwiches even—is a delicious (and beautiful) way to create a bit of luxury from an otherwise inexpensive food. Frying eggs requires a fry pan and a bit of oil, but poaching eggs? Well, that requires a bit of Harry Potter magic, a few whispered prayers, and maybe some vinegar. Or was it white wine? Once you learn the secret to a perfectly poached egg, you can quickly become a master and amaze your friends, Instagram followers, and family alike.

But before you've mastered that skill, you can rely on this handy tool from OXO to make the perfect poach so much easier. The OXO Good Grips Silicone Egg Poacher ($9.99/set of 2, amazon.com) sits in a pot of rolling water and contains the egg while it cooks. Simply fill water to the mark on the inside of the silicone cup and bring to a rolling boil. Drop one egg into the poacher, and the funnel will direct it to float down into the slotted half of the poacher tool. Wait two to three minutes to reach the perfect degree of doneness, and lift the poacher out of the pan. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg, and add to your dish.

If you want to poach more than once, these handy poachers come in a set of two, but you can poach for a crowd, too. Once you pour an egg into the poacher, let the egg cook for 30 seconds or until just set. Lift the tool out of water, and move it over. Drop in another egg, and repeat until you have as many eggs poaching as you need. When you're done, flip one end on top of the other for easy storing.

OXO Good Grips 2 Piece Silicone Egg Poaching Set, $9.99, on amazon.com

This post originally appeared on CookingLight.com.