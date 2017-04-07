With their fortifying protein and rosy hue, pickled beet eggs are an energy-boosting snack and double as great Instagram fodder. And they're a cinch to make, too. San Francisco-based writer and editor Rachel Khong and the team at Lucky Peach show you how in a new cookbook, All About Eggs: Everything We Know About the World's Most Important Food ($17; amazon.com), out this week from Clarkson Potter.

Part handbook, part cookbook, the 256-page tome features dozens of creative egg recipes. So while the rest of your friends are posting pictures of their picture-perfect avocado toast, you'll one-up them all thanks to these vibrant hard boiled eggs, cured in a brine of beets, apple cider vinegar, sugar, cloves, and assorted spices. The recipe is simple enough for the laziest chef and yields a healthy, unexpectedly colorful breakfast to boot.

Read on for the full how-to.

Pennsylvania Dutch Pickled Beet Eggs

Photo by TAMARA SHOPSIN AND JASON FULFORD

Yields: 12 pickled eggs

Ingredients

12 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

Tarragon (optional)

1 garlic clove (optional)

1 jar pickled red beets (in their liquid)

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

Directions

Put the hard-boiled eggs into a 2-quart glass jar. You may choose to add tarragon and a clove of garlic to jar. Heat the beets and the liquid from the jar, vinegar, water, sugar, and salt until just boiling. Dump over the eggs. Put into the fridge for a few days and they should be ready to eat. The longer the eggs stay in the liquid, the more colorful they will be when cut in half.

Reprinted from All About Eggs: Everything We Know About the World’s Most Important Food. Copyright © 2017 by Lucky Peach, LLC. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

This post originally appeared on InStyle.com.