Toad-in-the-road, egg-in-a hole, baby-in-a-bread, frog-in-a-bog—call it what you will, frying an egg inside toast is always a good idea. But what if you could make it better? Listen, we're not here to denigrate egg-in-a-hole or toast. We love toast and have published many articles and videos about the wonders of making toast, and we'll continue to do so until Time Inc. executives say, "Hey Crispy, cut out all the toast stuff, OK?" But there's a wide world out there, and sometimes you might want a doughnut filled with an egg instead of toast. If you feel that way, don't let anyone stop you. Be the change you want to see in the world of breakfast and fry an egg inside a doughnut. Or a bagel. Or an English muffin. Or, you know, toast. Just not an avocado, because that'd be weird. Or maybe not?

Egg-in-a-Doughnut

photo by Teresa Sabga, styling by Jiselle Basile

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 6 minutes

6 minutes Total Time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

2 ring-shaped doughnuts

1 tablespoon of Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

2 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions