Toad-in-the-road, egg-in-a hole, baby-in-a-bread, frog-in-a-bog—call it what you will, frying an egg inside toast is always a good idea. But what if you could make it better? Listen, we're not here to denigrate egg-in-a-hole or toast. We love toast and have published many articles and videos about the wonders of making toast, and we'll continue to do so until Time Inc. executives say, "Hey Crispy, cut out all the toast stuff, OK?" But there's a wide world out there, and sometimes you might want a doughnut filled with an egg instead of toast. If you feel that way, don't let anyone stop you. Be the change you want to see in the world of breakfast and fry an egg inside a doughnut. Or a bagel. Or an English muffin. Or, you know, toast. Just not an avocado, because that'd be weird. Or maybe not?
Egg-in-a-Doughnut
- Yields: 1 serving
- Cook Time: 6 minutes
- Total Time: 8 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. When it starts foaming, place the doughnuts in the pan and carefully crack an egg into each hole.
Cook for 2 minutes, then carefully slide your spatula under the egg and flip. Don’t hesitate, just do it.
For the ultimate #yolkporn moment, only cook the egg for a couple more minutes. If you’re not into that sort of thing, just keep it on the heat until the yolk meets your standards.