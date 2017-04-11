There’s a difference between tahini (sesame paste sold in jars) and tahini sauce (a mixture of tahini, lemon, and garlic). The paste is a great base note for sweet and savory dishes; the sauce is a stand-alone condiment worth drizzling over soups, sandwiches, and much more. Tahini sauce is also essential for great hummus. We follow the Michael Solomonov method of steeping the garlic in lemon juice to remove its bite and let the tahini shine through. To turn it into a salad dressing, simply thin with a little water (about 1 tablespoon per 1⁄2 cup sauce).

Tahini Sauce

Photo by Jennifer Causey

16 servings Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup tahini (sesame seed paste), well stirred

6 tablespoons ice water

Directions

Combine first 3 ingredients in a bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Add tahini to garlic mixture, stirring with a whisk to combine (mixture will be very thick). Add 6 tablespoons ice water, 2 tablespoons at a time, stirring after each addition until incorporated and sauce reaches desired consistency.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.