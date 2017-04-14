Ah, Tax Day. Just the word tax conjures images of confusing paperwork and stress. But does it make you feel any better about the impending deadline knowing that you can get free food on Tax Day? Yes, some companies and restaurants also acknowledge the horror that is Tax Day, and they give out Tax Day freebies or Tax Day deals, presumably to give you something to get excited about or, at the very least, numb the pain. We're talking possible free flights, free massages—but really, the thing that we get most excited about is the free food.

Usually, Tax Day falls on April 15, but this year, the US government is giving us until April 18 to get our paperwork together and file those 1040s. Some of us will get lucky and get a refund, while others will have to pay even more. But no matter how your bank account looks at the end of it, you can take advantage of these Tax Day deals. So if you're looking to make the most of tax season, here are a few places you can take advantage of some Tax Day freebies for breakfast.

Bob Evans

If you bring in this coupon on April 18, you will get a 30 percent discount on your bill at Bob Evans. The restaurant chain recently launched its all-day, everyday brunch, so why not have a leisurely midmorning meal this Monday?

Bruegger's Bagels

For the seventh year in a row, bagel chain Bruegger's Bagels is offering a Tax Day break. Between April 12 and 18, you can get a Big Bagel Bundle—which comes with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese—for $10.40. All you have to do is download the coupon from the Bruegger's website.

Cinnabon

On April 18, you can walk into any Cinnabon and get two Classic Bites, for free—and there's no purchase or coupon required.

Arby's

Some Arby's locations are offering free curly fries on April 18, with no purchase necessary. Call in advance to make sure.

McDonald's

This is another Tax Day deal that varies from franchise to franchise, so you should definitely call you local McDonald's to make sure. But there are stories of free small fries, hamburgers for 59 cents, even Big Macs for a penny (when you buy one at regular price).

Great American Cookies

Walk into any Great American Cookies shop on April 18, and walk away with a free birthday cake cookie.

Boston Market

Boston Market will be offering a discounted Tax Day meal. For $10.40, you can get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain soda, and a cookie. The best part? There's no coupon required, because hey, after filing all that paperwork with the government, you deserve a break from submitting forms.