Chilaquiles is the ultimate leftovers delicacy. It's basically just a casserole made of old, broken tortilla chips, eggs, salsa, and cheese. Like quiche, there are endless ways to tailor chilaquiles to your tastes, whether you are a total dirtbag or, now stay with us here, if you have a ton of leftover matzo from Passover. You might be familiar with matzo brei, a traditional Jewish breakfast that is made from matzo crackers, eggs, milk, and butter. It can be made savory or sweet, but sometimes gets boring when Passover is in full swing and matzo (unleavened bread, per passover rules) becomes the carb base for all of your meals.
The masterminds behind the San Francisco deli Wise Sons decided that it was high time to spice up their leftover matzo—literally. When trying to explain this Mexican take on a traditional matzo brei, they kept calling it Jewish chilaquiles, and so Matzoquiles Verdes was born. Use your leftover matzo and smother it in homemade salsa verde, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and perfectly fried eggs.
Matzoquiles Verdes
- Yields: 1 serving
- Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Fry both eggs sunny side up
Heat the salsa verde in a sauté pan, prepped with olive oil
Break matzo into 2 inch pieces, then toss with salsa until coated to make "Matzoquiles"
Assemble on a large plate: put Matzoquiles on plate first, top with eggs, then garnish with cheese, sour cream, radish, cilantro, onion and avocado.
Wise Sons Salsa Verde
- Yields: 1 quart
Ingredients
Directions
Blend vegetables, peppers, herbs, lime juice, stock, and salt in a food processor or with a hand blender
Slowly drizzle in olive oil until emulsified