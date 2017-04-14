Chilaquiles is the ultimate leftovers delicacy. It's basically just a casserole made of old, broken tortilla chips, eggs, salsa, and cheese. Like quiche, there are endless ways to tailor chilaquiles to your tastes, whether you are a total dirtbag or, now stay with us here, if you have a ton of leftover matzo from Passover. You might be familiar with matzo brei, a traditional Jewish breakfast that is made from matzo crackers, eggs, milk, and butter. It can be made savory or sweet, but sometimes gets boring when Passover is in full swing and matzo (unleavened bread, per passover rules) becomes the carb base for all of your meals.

The masterminds behind the San Francisco deli Wise Sons decided that it was high time to spice up their leftover matzo—literally. When trying to explain this Mexican take on a traditional matzo brei, they kept calling it Jewish chilaquiles, and so Matzoquiles Verdes was born. Use your leftover matzo and smother it in homemade salsa verde, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and perfectly fried eggs.

Matzoquiles Verdes

Photo courtesy of wise sons

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 whole toasted matzo

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup salsa verde

1/8 cup sour cream

Radish

1 teaspoon cilantro

1 teaspoon diced white onion

1/4 avocado, thinly sliced

cheese

Directions

Fry both eggs sunny side up Heat the salsa verde in a sauté pan, prepped with olive oil Break matzo into 2 inch pieces, then toss with salsa until coated to make "Matzoquiles" Assemble on a large plate: put Matzoquiles on plate first, top with eggs, then garnish with cheese, sour cream, radish, cilantro, onion and avocado.

Wise Sons Salsa Verde

Yields: 1 quart

Ingredients

1 1/2 roasted tomatillos

1/2 cup roasted, peeled, and seeded Poblano peppers

1/2 cup roasted, peeled, and seeded Anaheim peppers

1 cup roughly chopped white onion

1 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup stemmed and seeded jalapeño

2 cloves chopped garlic

1/2 cup chicken stock

Lime juie

Salt

1/4 cup olive oil

Directions