Bananas and peanut butter are a likely duo, but bananas and tahini? Mind-blowing. For those with nut allergies, tahini is a great, though slightly more complex, sub. The deep nuttiness of the tahini is amplified in the banana bread and matched by the nutty white whole-wheat flour. Pockets of bittersweet chocolate give the bread a nice twist (dark chocolate and tahini are also a heavenly pair). If you want a “more cowbell” moment, spread a little well-stirred tahini over each slice (or try a schmear of Soom’s incredible chocolate-tahini spread). You can use all white sesame seeds if you can’t find black ones.

Chocolate-Tahini Banana Bread

Yields: 1 loaf

1 loaf Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 1/2 cups mashed ripe banana (about 3 bananas)

1/3 cup plain nonfat yogurt (not Greek-style)

1/3 cup tahini (sesame seed paste), well stirred

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

6 ounces white whole-wheat flour (about 1 1/2 cups)

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces bittersweet baking chocolate, finely chopped

1 teaspoon white sesame seeds

1 teaspoon black sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Combine banana and next 5 ingredients (through eggs) in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until combined. Add sugars; beat until combined. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture to banana mixture; beat just until combined. Fold in chocolate. Pour batter into prepared pan; sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 350°F for 55 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove bread from pan; cool completely.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.