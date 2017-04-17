Bananas and peanut butter are a likely duo, but bananas and tahini? Mind-blowing. For those with nut allergies, tahini is a great, though slightly more complex, sub. The deep nuttiness of the tahini is amplified in the banana bread and matched by the nutty white whole-wheat flour. Pockets of bittersweet chocolate give the bread a nice twist (dark chocolate and tahini are also a heavenly pair). If you want a “more cowbell” moment, spread a little well-stirred tahini over each slice (or try a schmear of Soom’s incredible chocolate-tahini spread). You can use all white sesame seeds if you can’t find black ones.
Chocolate-Tahini Banana Bread
- Yields: 1 loaf
- Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
Combine banana and next 5 ingredients (through eggs) in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer at medium speed until combined. Add sugars; beat until combined.
Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture to banana mixture; beat just until combined. Fold in chocolate. Pour batter into prepared pan; sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Bake at 350°F for 55 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove bread from pan; cool completely.
This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.