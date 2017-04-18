In the ongoing debate of crispy bacon versus chewy, Dennis Prescott has a clear favorite: "Definitely crispy. Crispy for the win!" And over the years, as he transitioned from a career as a touring musician to a chef and photographer with an Instagram account that boasts over 360,000 followers, Prescott has learned to take breakfast seriously. As he writes in his new cookbook Eat Delicious: 125 Recipes for Your Daily Dose of Awesome, "Now, I'm no scientist, but I truly believe that eating breakfast (with a little exercise on the side) will vastly improve the quality of life for you and your family." That's a sentiment we can fully support, especially when breakfast includes Prescott's recipe for a full pound of maple rum spiced bacon.

Prescott was inspired to flavor bacon with rum and lime by a trip to the tropics. "This recipe started as a flavor combo for a cocktail after returning from the Caribbean," he explains. "Then one day for brunch I decided to give it a go as a candied bacon recipe." (He is Canadian, after all.) The resulting bacon? "Absolutely delicious!" And the maple rum spiced bacon is surprisingly versatile for brunch, even with the bold flavors. "I absolutely love pairing this bacon with blueberry pancakes, in decadent Caesar cocktails for brunch, or served with jerk-spiced chicken burgers," he says.

So go ahead and make a pound of rum-soaked bacon. Just don't forget to share it with friends and maybe post a picture of it to your own Instagram account.

Maple Spiced Rum Bacon

Yields: 1 pound spiced bacon

Ingredients

1 pound smoked bacon, best quality you can get your hands on

¼ cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons spiced rum

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon sea salt

Zest of 1 lime

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon on parchment paper in a single layer. In a bowl, whisk together the maple syrup, spiced rum, lime zest, cayenne, and salt. Baste the top of each slice of bacon liberally with the maple-rum mixture, reserving about 2 tablespoons of the mixture. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, and baste the bacon again with the remaining maple mixture. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes more, until dark brown and crispy. Transfer the cooked bacon to a wire rack to cool for about 5 minutes. Take care not to leave the bacon on the rack for too long, or it may stick. As the bacon cools, the maple-rum mixture will harden and candy. So awesome.

From Eat Delicious by Dennis Prescott. Copyright © 2017 by Dennis Prescott. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.