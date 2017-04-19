There are few gestures kinder than cooking a meal for someone else, so this May, why not celebrate your mom (or the main maternal figure in your life) by making Mother's Day brunch at home? A DIY Mother's Day brunch doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious—but you also probably want to make something a little more exciting for your mom than scrambled eggs or cereal with milk. After all, this is your mother we're talking about, and she deserves to eat something special for brunch on Mother's Day. Fortunately, there are plenty of easy Mother's Day brunch recipes out there that'll both impress your mom and leave her feeling satisfied, no matter what she likes to eat for breakfast.

Some of these Mother's Day recipes are savory, with vegetables and bacon and all of the cheese, and others are sweet. Some of the are even—gasp—kind of healthy, because some moms just want fruit, you know? But all of these Mother's Day brunch dishes are fairly easy to make. You can even make many of them in advance, so all you have to do on Mother's Day morning is throw the dish in the oven, put on a pot of coffee, and serve it to your mom. Just remember to do the dishes after she's done eating, too.

This sweet breakfast pastry from DelightfulEMade is filled with blueberries and sliced almonds, then topped with raw sugar and a cream cheese glaze.

Make this quiche with roasted red peppers, asparagus, and cheddar cheese from Whole and Healthy Oven the day before Mother's Day brunch, so all you have to do to serve is heat it up!

This breakfast cake from Garnish with Lemon is made with Greek yogurt and olive oil to keep it moist and flavored with lemon and thyme, for a perfect springtime brunch.

These breakfast enchiladas from Pinch of Yum are loaded with soft-scrambled eggs, potatoes seasoned with cumin and chili powder, spicy ground turkey, and melted cheese—and topped with a smoky poblano sauce.

If you're looking for a gluten-free breakfast for Mother's Day brunch, look no further than this easy spiced hot fruit bake from Cotter Crunch. Made with apples, pears, pineapple chunks, and cranberries, it's sweetened with coconut sugar and agave or honey.

This recipe for eggs benedict from Kitchen Swagger isn't intimidating, even though it comes loaded with avocado and homemade hollandaise sauce.

If you're looking for an easy way to make a fancy fruit salad, look no further than this mimosa whipped cream recipe from My Sequined Life.

This vegetarian quiche from Half Baked Harvest is loaded with beets and kale, seasoned with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and stuffed with melty Brie cheese. So what's not to love?

For a mom with a sweet tooth, you can't go wrong with this bananas foster French toast recipe from Fab Fatale. Dark rum is option but strongly recommended.