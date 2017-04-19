Frozen shredded potatoes are a fast cook’s friend: The excess liquid that usually needs to be squeezed out of fresh spuds is already gone, and they don’t need to be thawed before cooking. The raw eggs may clump slightly when added to the frozen potatoes; this won’t affect the finished latkes. Serve the potato cakes for brunch with a simple fruit salad, or for lunch or dinner with mixed greens. You could even make mini cakes for an impressive appetizer. Save the dark green parts of the green onions for sprinkling over top.

Crispy Potato Latkes with Smoked Salmon

Yields: Serves 4

Serves 4 Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon very thinly sliced green onions, divided

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound shredded refrigerated or frozen potatoes (such as Simply Potatoes)

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

4 ounces cold-smoked salmon

3 tablespoons light sour cream (optional)

Directions

Combine 3 tablespoons green onions, salt, potatoes, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir in flour. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Spoon 1/3 cup potato mixture loosely into a dry measuring cup. Add to pan; flatten slightly. Repeat procedure 3 times to form 4 cakes. Cook 4 minutes on each side or until browned and crisp. Place cakes on a platter. Repeat procedure with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining potato mixture until you have 8 cakes. Top cakes evenly with salmon, sour cream, if desired, and remaining 2 tablespoons green onions.

