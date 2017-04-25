Perhaps my favorite weekend occupation is puttering, quiet here-and-there noodlings between my waking up and my being ready to enter the world. Things like sweeping my apartment, doing some writing, doing last night’s dishes, but mostly making coffee. That, and finding some little something to go with my coffee. Had I my druthers, it would be danishes. Which, as it turns out, are nothing like the cakey, enjoyable but slightly congealed Entenmann's thingies we are sold as danishes. No, they’re flaky, not necessarily very sweet, and are ideally anchored by the tangy heft of cream cheese. (I love cream cheese, and cannot be trusted or left alone around it.)

Making danishes is the idea sort of party trick to whip out for a brunch. The fillings can largely be made ahead, and the puff pastry dough (which you can absolutely buy frozen, as I do) needs to thaw. That means you can pull it out of the freezer and pop it in the fridge before you go to bed, and it will be ready for you by the time you’ve sipped from your first mug of coffee the following morning.

These danishes do have a good smear of cream cheese enriched with an egg yolk, which makes the resulting filling custardy and lighter than you’d expect a cream cheese-egg yolk mixture to be, almost fluffy. I do not sweeten the cheese because I like the slight savoriness of it against the sweet fruit, but you could add a little sugar or honey if you'd like.

On top of that goes a spoonful of a quick strawberry compote since it’s spring, almost summer, after all. Honey sweetens without it tasting overly sweet, strips of lemon zest brighten and help it gel just slightly, and adding half the strawberries at the very end of cooking gives you identifiable strawberry shapes in a glossy sauce.

But the special ingredient here is rosewater. Strawberries are a part of the rose family, and the flavors really sing together. You won’t taste it much in the final danish, but it lends a floral quality that feels very summery to me. And no, it’s not absolutely necessary, but rosewater is inexpensive, widely available—especially at Middle Eastern groceries—and you’ll find lots of uses for it, like adding it to icings, rice pudding, or a smoothie.

But don’t let me forget to talk about the pastry itself. Find the best-quality puff pastry you can, roll it very thinly to ensure crispy, flaky layers, score around the edge to give the pastry a guideline for puffing up and taking shape, and keep the dough as cold as you can. When the cold butter in pastry hits the hot oven, it will turn to steam, and that’s what makes pastry light and delicious. Don’t skip the freezer time before baking the pastries because it helps them maintain their shapes.

Strawberry-Rose Cream Cheese Danishes

Photo by caroline Lange

Yields: Makes 16 4-inch danishes

Ingredients

1 14-ounce package frozen puff pastry, thawed overnight (or at least 2 to 3 hours) in the refrigerator

3 tablespoons honey

1 pound strawberries, stemmed and halved lengthwise

Pinch kosher salt

2 long strips lemon zest (use a vegetable peeler)

¾ teaspoon rosewater

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 egg yolk

1 egg

Splash water or milk

Directions