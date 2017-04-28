If you start searching for Mother's Day brunch recipes, you'll probably come across lists of pancakes and crepes and everything sweet. But what about the moms who love cheese? The women who would rather eat a bowl of mac and cheese for breakfast than a bowl of oatmeal. The mothers who turn their noses up at waffles unless those waffles are made out of hash browns and topped with cheese sauce. The matriarchs who know that cheese makes everything better. Well, we're here for them, with eight savory recipes for Mother's Day brunch that are oozing, dripping, and straight-up glistening with melted cheese.

The best part about these cheesy Mother's Day recipes? Most of them are super easy to make, taking no more than 30 minutes. And there are options for a Mother's Day brunch of any size, whether you're having the whole extended family over or just making a meal for your main mama.

There's really no reason not to give your mom (or analogous matriarchal figure in your life) exactly what she wants for Mother's Day—especially if that thing is cheese. And with any of these eight Mother's Day recipes that are stuffed with cheese, you really can't go wrong.

This cheesy breakfast pastry from Eatwell101 is really easy to make, especially if you're using premade puff pastry. Stuff it with ham, spinach, and cheese, then glaze with melted butter for a perfect brunch bite.

Packed with gooey cheese, these cheddar sausage biscuits from Who Needs a Cape? can be made in less than 15 minutes.

This ham, egg, and cheese breakfast braid from Fab Fatale is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Simply take a crescent roll; stuff the pastry with scrambled eggs, slices of ham, and all of the cheese; and bake.

The only equipment you need to make these ham and cheese hashbrown waffles from Damn Delicious is a waffle iron. The result is crispy hashbrowns stuffed with creamy, oozing cheese—which sounds way better than syrup, if you ask me.

This recipe for savory monkey bread from The Modern Cookery is an over-the-top breakfast that's ideal for a crowd. The bread is stuffed with sausage, eggs, and cheddar cheese—then topped with a cheddar cheese sauce with chives.

Who doesn't want to eat mac and cheese for breakfast? This recipe from Extra Crispy has both pasta and tater tots, plus both sharp cheddar and melty Swiss cheeses.

You can eat pot pie for breakfast with this recipe from Carlsbad Cravings. It's stuffed with gouda cheese, then topped with a cheesy biscuit crust made with cornmeal and more gouda.

These breakfast hand pies from The Worktop are a great option for breakfast in bed. Filled with cheese, sausage, and eggs, these little pastries are topped with fennel seeds for some extra flavor.