It's fair to say that oatmeal is boring. After all, oatmeal doesn’t exactly have a cult following, unlike avocados, bacon, or cold brew. Heck, even sweet potatoes have a fan club. As for oatmeal? People aren’t lining up for it like it's an avocado bar. But don’t get me wrong—oatmeal’s plain jane style is actually a blessing. There is so much room for all your favorite toppings and fixings. Yet, if you want to make it much better, you should cook an egg into your oatmeal. Hear me out.

You probably already know that eggs are used to add flavor, richness, and texture to dishes. Classic breakfast foods, like pancakes and French toast, would be nothing without them. It’s the same deal with oatmeal. When you mix in a whisked egg, your depressing bowl of goop will transform into fluffy goodness.

This trick will also give you an extra protein boost. You’ll stay nice and full until lunch, ensuring that you’ll last through all those meetings without your stomach grumbling.

Eggy Oatmeal

photo by Kirsten Nunez

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 6 minutes

Ingredients

3/4 cup quick cooking oatmeal

1 cup milk of your choice

1 egg

Directions