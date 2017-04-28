It's fair to say that oatmeal is boring. After all, oatmeal doesn’t exactly have a cult following, unlike avocados, bacon, or cold brew. Heck, even sweet potatoes have a fan club. As for oatmeal? People aren’t lining up for it like it's an avocado bar. But don’t get me wrong—oatmeal’s plain jane style is actually a blessing. There is so much room for all your favorite toppings and fixings. Yet, if you want to make it much better, you should cook an egg into your oatmeal. Hear me out.
You probably already know that eggs are used to add flavor, richness, and texture to dishes. Classic breakfast foods, like pancakes and French toast, would be nothing without them. It’s the same deal with oatmeal. When you mix in a whisked egg, your depressing bowl of goop will transform into fluffy goodness.
This trick will also give you an extra protein boost. You’ll stay nice and full until lunch, ensuring that you’ll last through all those meetings without your stomach grumbling.
Eggy Oatmeal
- Yields: 1 serving
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 6 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Over medium heat, bring the milk to a simmer. It shouldn't start boiling or bubbling, so keep a close watch.
Meanwhile, vigorously whisk the eggs for 15 to 20 seconds.
Once the milk starts simmering, add the oats and mix well. The oats will immediately start cooking
Add the whisked egg, bit by bit. Alternate between adding egg and stirring.
Continue stirring until the oatmeal is fluffy and moist. For even more protein, add peanut butter. Top with fruits, chocolate chips, or honey.