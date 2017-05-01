This year for Mother's Day, make Mom what she really wants—a beautiful, seasonal dessert that's basically Champagne in a bowl. Unlike some classic gelatin desserts, this one—relying on a high-quality sparkling wine—is quite elegant. You can cut the set gelée into a crosshatch pattern for small cubes that "look like sparkly diamonds in the bowl," the recipe's creator Elisabeth Prueitt says.
Champagne Gelée with Strawberries
- Yields: 6 servings
- Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Pour 1/4 cup Champagne into a small saucepan; sprinkle gelatin evenly over top. (It will become soft and absorb the liquid.) Heat mixture over low, stirring constantly, until gelatin dissolves completely.
In a large bowl, combine 6 tablespoons sugar and remaining 2 3/4 cups Champagne. It will foam, but the bubbles will subside after a minute. Stir in gelatin mixture, making sure it is evenly incorporated. Pour into a square or rectangular container so that the liquid is about 1 to 2 inches deep. Cover and chill in refrigerator until set, about 1 hour. The longer it chills, the more set it will become.
Shortly before serving, hull and quarter strawberries; toss with remaining 2 teaspoons sugar. Let stand 5 minutes, tossing occasionally to coat strawberries in juices.
Once gelée is set, use a knife to cut it into a crosshatch pattern in order to create small cubes. Top gelée cubes with macerated strawberries and serve.
Recipe excerpted from Tartine All Day: Modern Recipes for the Home Cook, Lorena Jones Books, $40, copyright 2017, and originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.