The last thing anyone wants in the morning is a depressing breakfast. I get it. Fried eggs can be boring. Scrambled eggs are passé. But eggs are cheap, easy, and healthy. You shouldn’t, nay, you can’t give up on eggs. Eggs for breakfast is a timeless classic, and no one's trying to talk shit about eggs here. But sometimes you want something new. The good news is there are loads of tantalizing egg recipes out there waiting to be discovered, and I've rounded up some that will teach you how to make eggs exciting again. Egg-in-a-doughnut? Absolutely. Delicate eggs en cocette? Yes. Breakfast pasta? Hell yes. Here are 19 new and unusual egg recipes to get you out of your scrambled rut.

photo by jiselle basile

I'm not sure you really need much more of an explanation beyond this is a bowl of tater tots and Canadian bacon topped with a soft, fluffy poached egg.

photo by teresa sabga

These little egg cups only take 15 minutes to make and they're like a whole plate of breakfast in one juicy little bite.

PHOTO BY MATT ARMENDARIZ

Crispy, tangy, salty, deep-fried... it's pretty easy to understand why you should be eating these Thai-style eggs on a stick.

PHOTO BY TERESA SABGA / STYLED BY JISELLE BASILE

This Turkish breakfast is everything I love to eat in one bowl: yogurt, eggs, garlic, and butter.

Photo by david williams

Have you ever seen square eggs? Me either. Time for an Instagram.

Photo courtesy of adrian miller

I'm sure you've heard that eggs are brain food...

PHOTO BY SHENGHUNG LIN PHOTOS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Breakfast pasta is the mash-up to end all food mash-ups. Duh, it's pasta. It's also a bit more appetizing looking than brains and eggs.

photo by daniel lailah

These beautiful little Georgian bread boats are filled with cheese and eggs. They are the purest form of breakfast magic.

PHOTO BY TERESA SABGA / STYLED BY JISELLE BASILE

NSFW.

PHOTO BY KARPENKOVDENIS VIA GETTY IMAGES

The yolkier cousin to your favorite shakshuka.

photo by jennifer causey

I know I said no fried eggs, but this extra crispy sunny-side wonder is worth the caveat.

PHOTO BY FLICKR USER STEVE WERTZ

These are the fastest overnight, to-go breakfast you've ever had.

PHOTO BY TERESA SABGA / STYLED BY JISELLE BASILE

Meet the Taiwanese street food that's healthier, tangier, and faster than your favorite breakfast burrito.

photo by teresa sabga

All it takes to achieve these morning miracles is two ingredients and 15 minutes. Scout's honor.

photo by Paul kita

Don't be afraid to eat a raw egg. It's so so good.

photo by teresa sabga

You'll never go back to mashed avocados.

photo courtesy of w.w. norton

This recipe is involved, but take your time and it won't disappoint. Neither will the leftovers.

photo by alex tepper

Coddling is the just the fancy way to poach an egg. Noses up, antiques at the ready.

PHOTO BY KRISTINA MARUSIC

This porridge is the answer to your cold-morning prayers and goes just as well with your sick day woes.