Bacon reigns supreme at breakfast. Its crispy, salty goodness is unmatched by any other food. The only question surrounding bacon is not whether you should eat it but how you should make bacon: Crispy or flimsy? Regardless of whether you cook it the old fashioned way in a pan, crisp it in the oven, or don some fancy pants and make tender sous vide bacon, there are a lot more ways to make bacon than you might think.
Bacon is great on its own—there’s no doubt about it. All I’m trying to do here is give you an excuse to eat more of it. But beware: You can actually eat too much bacon. Warnings aside, no matter where you cook it, make sure you keep the bacon fat. You can try your hand at candied bacon, eat it plain as a snack, or, you know, a full meal or two. You can make edible bacon sculptures. You can also mix it into your pancakes or throw it on top of your French toast. The most surprising and delicious option is to turn bacon into jam and put it on absolutely everything. Here are 15 bacon recipes that push the limits of what you think you can do with this blessed meat.
Bourbon and Bacon Jam
There is no rule that says you can't spread this bacon bourbon jam on everything you eat.
Bacon Fat Chex Mix
I love Chex Mix, but you know as well as I do that it always missing one thing. We found it.
Hector’s Bacon
You can top anything you make with this spicy candied bacon.
Canadian Bacon Lollipops
I never understood the fascination with food on sticks, but it's all starting to make sense.
Bacon Bourbon Chocolate Pancakes
Pancake, chocolate, bacon, and bourbon all in one bite? Where do I sign up?
Maple-Spiced Rum Bacon
I am all over this boozy bacon trend. They are two of my favorite things.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Dumplings
Dim sum and the classic BEC made a beautiful baby.
Bacon Football
I don't care about football, but I do care very much about eating a lot of bacon, and if it's shaped like a football, then so be it.
Bacon Soldiers
Who needs spoons? You can't even eat them.
Bacon-Wrapped Onion Rings
I never thought onion rings could get any better, but again I was wrong. So wrong.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Maki Roll
People nowadays are just eating sushi at breakfast, which, when you consider putting bacon, egg, and cheese into a sushi roll, just seems amateurish.
Breakfast Buffet Scones
It's a scone, but also an entire breakfast buffet.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Buns
More breakfast dim sum can only mean good things.
Bacon-Topped French Toast
I had never thought about putting my bacon on top of the French toast, but now I just feel foolish.
Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
Bacon fried rice brings new joy to eating cold Chinese leftovers for breakfast.