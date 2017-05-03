Bacon reigns supreme at breakfast. Its crispy, salty goodness is unmatched by any other food. The only question surrounding bacon is not whether you should eat it but how you should make bacon: Crispy or flimsy? Regardless of whether you cook it the old fashioned way in a pan, crisp it in the oven, or don some fancy pants and make tender sous vide bacon, there are a lot more ways to make bacon than you might think.

Bacon is great on its own—there’s no doubt about it. All I’m trying to do here is give you an excuse to eat more of it. But beware: You can actually eat too much bacon. Warnings aside, no matter where you cook it, make sure you keep the bacon fat. You can try your hand at candied bacon, eat it plain as a snack, or, you know, a full meal or two. You can make edible bacon sculptures. You can also mix it into your pancakes or throw it on top of your French toast. The most surprising and delicious option is to turn bacon into jam and put it on absolutely everything. Here are 15 bacon recipes that push the limits of what you think you can do with this blessed meat.

There is no rule that says you can't spread this bacon bourbon jam on everything you eat.

I love Chex Mix, but you know as well as I do that it always missing one thing. We found it.

You can top anything you make with this spicy candied bacon.

I never understood the fascination with food on sticks, but it's all starting to make sense.

Pancake, chocolate, bacon, and bourbon all in one bite? Where do I sign up?

I am all over this boozy bacon trend. They are two of my favorite things.

Dim sum and the classic BEC made a beautiful baby.

I don't care about football, but I do care very much about eating a lot of bacon, and if it's shaped like a football, then so be it.

Who needs spoons? You can't even eat them.

I never thought onion rings could get any better, but again I was wrong. So wrong.

People nowadays are just eating sushi at breakfast, which, when you consider putting bacon, egg, and cheese into a sushi roll, just seems amateurish.

It's a scone, but also an entire breakfast buffet.

More breakfast dim sum can only mean good things.

I had never thought about putting my bacon on top of the French toast, but now I just feel foolish.

Bacon fried rice brings new joy to eating cold Chinese leftovers for breakfast.