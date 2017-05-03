What do you do with a can of biscuit dough and a free afternoon? Instead of baking a tray of biscuits (which wouldn't suck), think bigger and better. Joyful as it is to spread globs of raspberry jam over the flaky layers of a stack of golden brown biscuits, there’s so much more to create when it comes to the raw dough. Save for a few preservatives, canned biscuit dough is essentially just flour and oil with a pinch of salt and sugar—a.k.a. a blank canvas for carby experimenting in both the sweet and savory departments. Crack open that canned biscuit dough and get ready to roll out, stuff, twist and stretch those pillows of dough. Let the snacking commence.

Garlic Knots

Melt 1/2 a stick of melted butter, then mix with 1 teaspoon garlic powder, ½ teaspoon dried parsley, ½ teaspoon dried oregano, and 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese. Cut a tube of 8 biscuits in half, then roll each half into a 4 or 5-inch log. Tie each log into a knot, then lay out on a greased baking sheet. Brush the knots generously with the butter mixture (but save a bit for later). Bake for 10 minutes, then brush with remaining butter mixture.

Doughnuts

Photo by BHOFACK2 via getty images

Lay a tube of 8 biscuits on a work surface and use a small cookie cutter or jigger to cut a hole from the center of each biscuit. To fry doughnuts, heat 1 quart of vegetable oil to 350°F in a stockpot. Drop dough into the oil and cook for 2-3 minutes, flip, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Lay doughnuts on a paper towel-lined plate to cool. To finish, dredge each doughnut in a shallow bowl filled with cinnamon sugar.

For baked doughnuts, prep the dough same as you would for the fried method and heat the oven to 375°F. Toss the dough in a shallow bowl filled with cinnamon sugar, then place on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown.

Cinnamon Rolls

Pile a tube of 8 biscuits together and roll into a large rectangle about ¼-inch thick. Brush the surface of the dough with melted butter, then sprinkle on a mixture of ½ cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon cinnamon, and ¼ cup finely chopped pecans. Roll the dough into a long, tight log, then cut into 8 even pieces. Butter a cake pan and fill with cinnamon rolls. Bake at 375°F for 20 minutes.

Hand Pies

Heat oven to 375°F and roll a tube of 8 biscuits into rounds about ¼-inch thick. Place biscuits on a greased baking sheet. Mix 2 cups of fruit with 1 tablespoon of sugar and the juice from 1/2 a lemon, let the mixture soak for 10 minutes, then place 2 tablespoons of the mixture into the center of each biscuit round. Fold the biscuits in half, and press down the edges with a fork. Brush each pie with a bit of beaten egg mixed with water, then sprinkle each with raw sugar. Bake pies for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and bubbly.

Fake Bao Buns

PAUL_BRIGHTON VIA GETTY IMAGES

Roll a tube of 8 biscuits so that each is about ½-inch thick and set a steamer tray over boiling water. Fold each biscuit in half, then place in the steamer. Cook for about 10 minutes, then lay on a plate to cool. Slice the bun in half and fill with pork or tofu and pickled vegetables.

Monkey Bread

Grease a large bundt pan and preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut 2 tubes worth of biscuits into quarters. Mix ½ cup granulated sugar with 1 tablespoon cinnamon in a large plastic bag. Drop the biscuit pieces into the bag, seal and shake to completely coat the biscuits. Place the biscuits in the prepared pan. In a small saucepan, melt 1 stick of butter with ½ cup brown sugar until combined. Pour the butter and sugar mixture over the biscuit pieces in the pan and bake for 30 minutes. Let the monkey bread cool for 15 minutes before turning the pan onto a plate.