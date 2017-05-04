Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious apples hold their shape well and won't get too mushy after baking. Brown sugar lends a deep molasses flavor to the topping. This crisp recipe is stupid-easy and will cover you in a warmth that only homemade baked goods can. No matter what problems you have going on right now, this crisp will... well, it can't will literally fix your life. Only hard work and introspection and blah blah blah can do that. But it will make everything seem perfect for a little bit. And what more can you ask from a rhubarb crisp?

Rhubarb-Apple Crisp

Yields: 12 servings

12 servings Total Time: 1 hour 8 minutes

Ingredients

Cooking spray

12 ounces fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed, cut into 1/2-in.-thick slices

1 1/4 pounds Golden Delicious or Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored, and diced

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2.1 ounces all-purpose flour (about 1/2 cup), divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup light brown sugar (not packed)

3 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, softened and cut into small pieces

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 6-cup, preferably oval, baking pan or dish with cooking spray. Combine rhubarb, apples, granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a medium bowl; toss well, and place in prepared baking dish. Combine remaining 6 tablespoons flour, oats, and brown sugar in a bowl; mix well. Add butter to mixture; rub in with your hands until the mixture begins to hold in clumps when compressed. Sprinkle oat mixture evenly over rhubarb mixture in baking dish. Bake at 375°F until topping is golden brown, filling is thick and bubbly, and fruit is tender, about 50 to 55 minutes. (Cover loosely with foil if the top begins to brown too quickly.) Cool 15 minutes before serving.

This recipe originally appeared on Cookinglight.com.