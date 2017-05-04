There are some mornings when your hangover is so bad that the only items that you can stand to stomach are bagels and coffee. If this sounds familiar, bagel chain Einstein Bros. Bagels has just what you need: caffeinated bagels. Getting their jolt from both espresso powder and coffee-cherry flour, Einstein Bros.’s caffeinated bagels boast 32 milligrams of caffeine (an eight-ounce cup of drip coffee contains about 95 milligrams.) Known as the “Espresso Buzz Bagel,” these rich chestnut-colored bagels are a much-needed antidote to the pastel-tinted, saccharine Unicorn food trends we can’t seem to shake.

Inspired by millennials’ interest in craft coffee, Kerry Coyne, senior vice president and head of marketing and research and development at Einstein Bros., told Fox News that they were aiming towards the “same premium, hand-crafted sensory experience with the beloved category hero of espresso in our best-in-class, fresh-baked bagel." Considering that each bagels contains 13 grams of protein per serving (as a result of the cocoa in the recipe), it’s likely that the dish will attract more than just the young folks. Just picture how smooth your morning commute would be without trying to sip scalding hot coffee with one hand, eat a bagel with the other, and drive your car at the same time.

So, what is it like to eat a caffeinated bagel? As someone who has tried chewable coffee candies, I’m dubious. But as New Jersey girl who grew up on bagels, I must say I’m curious. While some of the taste testers at Fox were less than impressed, others truly seemed to enjoy the breakfast, wishing only for a real cup of coffee on the side. There is one caveat: While there are few health risks associated with eating many everything or sesame bagels in one sitting, the same does not apply to the Espresso Buzz. Coyne makes sure to warn that “if a consumer would avoid drinking several colas in one setting due to the caffeine content, than the same restraint should be applied to eating multiple bagels in one sitting.” Color me less intrigued.