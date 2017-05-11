Is it a pancake? Is it an omelet? Well, it's both really. We gave this cloud bread a whirl, put a Cooking Light spin on it, and dressed it with sweet and savory toppings to test out all the possibilities. The result? It’s a perfectly-portable gluten-free canvas to hold your favorite toppings.

Warning: It does not taste anything like bread, nor does it have the texture. However, it is a great option to use if you're wanting that bread-like feeling when you're craving a sandwich. Because let's be honest, sometimes the lettuce wraps just don't cut it.

Most cloud bread recipes that we've seen use cream cheese, but Cooking Light's Nutrition Editor Sidney Fry wanted to put one of her favorite ingredients, Greek yogurt, to the test. We found we actually preferred the Greek yogurt texture and taste more than cloud bread made with cream cheese. It also cut fat and calories, which is always a plus. The total for one round? Just 32 calories. Now we can get on board with that!

3-Ingredient Cloud Bread

Yields: 5 rounds (serving size: 1 round)

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 tablespoons 2% Greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 pinch of kosher salt

Topping ideas: 1. Smashed Avocado + Salt & Pepper 2. Ricotta + Strawberries + Honey 3. Provolone Cheese + Ham

This story originally appeared on CookingLight.com.