Picture this: It’s Saturday morning. You're half asleep and starving. The last thing you want to do is make an elaborate meal that involves six bowls, three pans, and all your utensils. Regardless of whether you're hungover, all you want is a simple breakfast recipe that you can make in one skillet and clean up quickly. Your action-packed Saturday awaits! Or... your bed and Netflix await! Either way, making an entire breakfast in one skillet is the way to go. But what's the best skillet recipe that will let you live your live without worrying about loads of dishes?

I know what you’re thinking: I’ll make an egg or two and call it a day. Sure, that only takes one skillet. But it’s Saturday, remember? You can have a single egg any day of the week. Treat yourself to a big one-pan breakfast that's delicious and will provide leftovers so you can be lazy on Sunday too. Breakfast should be the one meal of the day that you look forward to—it's the most important one, after all. You don’t have to be some fancypants star chef to make a potato Rösti with caviar, and you certainly don’t need to wait for lunch to have mac n cheese. Got a sweet tooth? Make a Dutch baby. Here are 11 breakfasts you can make in a skillet.

PHOTO BY TERESA SABGA / STYLED BY JISELLE BASILE

All we're saying is, don't knock Spam before you try it.

PHOTO BY AUBRIE PICK

Bialys are a dying art form, so keep them alive with this Indian cuisine-inspired recipe.

PHOTO BY TVIRBICKIS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Frittatas are quiche's Italian cousin, except they're way easier.

photo by teresa sabga

Dutch babies can be sweet or savory—anything goes—but this fancypants-looking popover will be your new breakfast obsession.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PAGE STREET PUBLISHING COMPANY

St. Paddy's day or not, this starchy hash is the best hangover cure/comfort food rolled into one.

PHOTO BY TERESA SABGA, STYLED BY JISELLE BASILE

There is never an inappropriate time for gooey, creamy, cheese-coated noodles.

PHOTOS BY ZACK BENT

Whip up this bad boy to impress your boo—or just yourself whenever you want to feel like a casual millionaire.

PHOTOS BY MATT ARMENDARIZ

If you're a sucker for sweet potato hash browns, then you won't even care that you're eating "healthy" sausage (pro tip: you can swap out chicken for the real stuff).

PHOTO BY ED ANDERSON

Who needs to take a plane to France when you can whip up this majestic frittata right at home?

PHOTO BY JISELLE BASILE

Any excuse to eat fistfuls of tater tots is already a winning recipe, but egg yolk also happens to be the best condiment around.

PHOTO BY FUDIO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Even if you don't want to rage-quit humanity, shakshuka is the perfect breakfast, especially when you add a little honey.