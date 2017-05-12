Picture this: It’s Saturday morning. You're half asleep and starving. The last thing you want to do is make an elaborate meal that involves six bowls, three pans, and all your utensils. Regardless of whether you're hungover, all you want is a simple breakfast recipe that you can make in one skillet and clean up quickly. Your action-packed Saturday awaits! Or... your bed and Netflix await! Either way, making an entire breakfast in one skillet is the way to go. But what's the best skillet recipe that will let you live your live without worrying about loads of dishes?
I know what you’re thinking: I’ll make an egg or two and call it a day. Sure, that only takes one skillet. But it’s Saturday, remember? You can have a single egg any day of the week. Treat yourself to a big one-pan breakfast that's delicious and will provide leftovers so you can be lazy on Sunday too. Breakfast should be the one meal of the day that you look forward to—it's the most important one, after all. You don’t have to be some fancypants star chef to make a potato Rösti with caviar, and you certainly don’t need to wait for lunch to have mac n cheese. Got a sweet tooth? Make a Dutch baby. Here are 11 breakfasts you can make in a skillet.
Spam and Summer Squash Hash
All we're saying is, don't knock Spam before you try it.
Delhi Bialys
Bialys are a dying art form, so keep them alive with this Indian cuisine-inspired recipe.
Easy Frittata
Frittatas are quiche's Italian cousin, except they're way easier.
Lemon-Butter Dutch Baby
Dutch babies can be sweet or savory—anything goes—but this fancypants-looking popover will be your new breakfast obsession.
Reuben Hash Skillet
St. Paddy's day or not, this starchy hash is the best hangover cure/comfort food rolled into one.
Baked Breakfast Mac and Cheese
There is never an inappropriate time for gooey, creamy, cheese-coated noodles.
Rösti Potatoes with Clabber Cream and Paddlefish Caviar
Whip up this bad boy to impress your boo—or just yourself whenever you want to feel like a casual millionaire.
Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage
If you're a sucker for sweet potato hash browns, then you won't even care that you're eating "healthy" sausage (pro tip: you can swap out chicken for the real stuff).
Smoked Salmon Frittata with Gruyère and Fresh Herbs
Who needs to take a plane to France when you can whip up this majestic frittata right at home?
Eggs Benedict Totchos
Any excuse to eat fistfuls of tater tots is already a winning recipe, but egg yolk also happens to be the best condiment around.
Shakshuka
Even if you don't want to rage-quit humanity, shakshuka is the perfect breakfast, especially when you add a little honey.