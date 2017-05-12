An item often neglected come kitchen cleaning day is the knife block. The knife block stands tall in the kitchen, enduring the spray of Monday night’s marinara and Sunday morning’s egg scramble. It waits eagerly ready to for you to grab your most trusted chopping tools, but unlike a other items in the kitchen your knife block asks for nothing in return. Come the end of a meal, dishes demand to be washed and the counter practically begs for a wipe. Not the knife block. In fact, once you’ve washed, dried, and shoved your knives back into the knife block’s crevices, you’ve probably forgotten all about it. Why don’t you take a minute now and think back to the last time you tried to clean your knife block.

If you can’t remember (or if you know deep down you’ve absolutely never) tried to clean your knife block, it is time. Lucky for you, there are three different ways you can attempt to remove any accumulating hole-dust. After you’ve gotten rid of the nasties lining the knife block's crevices, spritz kitchen spray onto a paper towel and wipe the outside of the knife block.

Choice #1: a vacuum

A vacuum is the item most everyone likely has in their house. No vacuum, you say? Close this browser window immediately, put on your pants, and buy. a. vacuum. You need one. Maybe not for the sole purposes of cleaning your knife block, but trust me on this one. OK, so you’ve returned with your (possibly brand new) vacuum. If you only use your vacuum when you can’t see the living room floor, clean all of the attachments with a wet wipe or kitchen spray. Place all of the clean tubular attachments available onto the vacuum, and suck up anything you can from the slots within your knife block.

Choice #2: a hairdryer

Some people blow-dry their hair. If you’re one of those people, you probably own a hairdryer. Set the dryer on cool, and blow the dust out of the holes in your knife block. Do not put your face near the knife block, unless you want an unidentified flying dust bunny to lodge itself in your eye.

Choice #3: a pipe cleaner

Maybe you used to do crafts. Maybe you still do crafts. Either way, if you at some point have been known to craft you have at least one package of pipe cleaners in your closet. Take one of those pipe cleaners and slide it into the holes of the knife block, gently moving the stick around like you’re snaking a drain.