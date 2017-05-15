We're something of Pop-Tart connoisseurs here at Extra Crispy, having tasted basically every new Pop-Tart flavor you can imagine. But these newest Jolly Rancher-flavored Pop-Tarts from Kellogg's had us scratching our heads a little bit—because how do you turn a hard candy into a toaster pastry? Plus, collective, professional experience has taught us to become skeptical of candy-flavored Pop-Tarts—especially when these Pop-Tarts are supposed to be a mix of both sweet and sour. Yes, according to an email from Kellogg's, "Pop-Tarts is bringing you a sweet and sour experience unlike any other with a flavor mashup for the ages," though they're available for a limited time only starting this month. (Some sleuths have already spotted the Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts on shelves, though, so who really knows.)

There are three flavors of Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts: Frosted Cherry, Frosted Watermelon, and Frosted Green Apple. All three are inspired by the actual hard candies, and, according to Kellogg's, the Pop-Tarts are supposed to taste like Jolly Ranchers straight out of the wrapper.

So when the folks at Kellogg's offered to send us the new Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts for review, we knew we had to find out if the new Jolly Rancher-flavored Pop-Tarts taste like Jolly Ranchers or something else entirely.

If you're curious about our methodology, know that we tasted each flavor after toasting it until hot and slightly browned on the outside. There were no set criteria, though we ended up judging each Pop-Tart based on color, scent, similarity in taste to the original Jolly Rancher flavor, and overall enjoyment. Some of the flavors were better than others, but we had to taste them all to make sure.

Frosted Cherry Jolly Rancher Pop-Tart

Photo by Maxine Builder

The Frosted Cherry Jolly Rancher Pop-Tart was pretty close to that of a regular cherry-flavored Pop-Tart, but the candy-inspired Pop-Tart had more pucker to it."It looks like elf's blood," said our video producer Alex Tepper. "It's magical, but still violent." Our culinary editor Rebecca Firkser noted that the frosting is what has the Jolly Ranchers-cherry flavor that's slightly sour, while the jam on the inside tastes like regular old cherry jam. It doesn't taste like cherry pie, it tastes like cherry syrup, which I guess is the point.

Frosted Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tart

Photo by Maxine Builder

"It kind of smells like Jolly Rancher that I kept in my pocket for too long and ran through the wash," said Extra Crispy's designer and illustrator Lauren Kolm, adding, "but I'll still eat it anyway." And once you got over the very strong smell of artificial watermelon that emanated from the foil as soon as you ripped it open, the Frosted Watermelon Pop-Tart tasted pretty good. The flavor was mellow, unlike the other two Jolly Rancher-inspired Pop-Tarts, even though the inside was bright pink, the same hue as the original Jolly Rancher. This Pop-Tart was the most surprising, but not in a way that turned any of our tasters off—maybe because it was the least sour of the three.

Frosted Green Apple Jolly Rancher Pop-Tart

Photo by Maxine Builder

The Frosted Green Apple Jolly Rancher Pop-Tart was, by far, the most divisive. The inside of these Pop-Tarts is also a bright green, the same color as the original Jolly Rancher or Slimer from Ghostbusters, and the smell could not have been stronger. I opened the foil, and everyone immediately knew what we were getting into, though none of us knew how bad it would be. This Pop-Tart was sour, and if the Frosted Cherry Jolly Rancher made my mouth pucker, this one made me cringe. But, to be fair, it does taste exactly like a Green Apple Jolly Rancher, so if that's your thing, then you'll probably like this Pop-Tart, too.