There’s one reason and one reason only we buy Lucky Charms: for the magically delicious marshmallows. So if you’re someone that strategically picks them out of the box, you’re in luck: Lucky Charms is giving away 10,000 marshmallow-only boxes. The contest goes through December 2017.

Although Lucky Charms gave away similar boxes in 2015, they only unleashed ten boxes total. The company quickly discovered, however, that a mere ten boxes wasn’t nearly enough to satisfy their loyal fans.

“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager of Lucky Charms, said in a statement. “We were overwhelmed with calls, emails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

Naturally, getting one of these boxes requires some luck. Specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms are currently available in retail stores across the US. To see if you’ve won, enter the code found on the inside back panel of your box at www.luckycharms.com. If you enter a wining code, Lucky Charms will send you a special Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only box in the mail.

If you don’t win, there’s still hope for you yet: You can buy a bag of very similar marshmallows on Amazon. Once you get your hands on the marshmallows, we suggest tossing them into trail mix, mixing them into cookies, or sprinkling them over ice cream.

This story originally appeared on Realsimple.com.