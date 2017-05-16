The world's first official Nutella cafe will open in Chicago at the end of May. Following the success of Eataly’s Nutella bar, the manufacturers of everyone’s favorite chocolate spread have decided it’s time to expand their eatery into a full-fledged Nutella cafe. Opening May 31 in Chicago’s Millennium Park Plaza, the Nutella cafe is set to feature a full menu of Nutella-laden dishes, from classics like crepes and waffles to "Nutella Specialties" like hazelnut granola and steel-cut oatmeal. While the Nutella cafe will function as a normal restaurant with savory options, Noah Szporn, vice president of marketing for Ferrero, told the Chicago Tribune, every dish featured is expected to have some connection to the chocolate spread’s origins.

If the food alone weren't reason enough to visit, the Nutella cafe was “designed to make you feel like you're actually walking into a jar of Nutella," Angela Baird, the director of operations at Brand Innovation Group, told the Tribune. Judging by the circular cafe door, which looks an open jar of Nutella, it’s clear Baird’s team took their task seriously.

Though it may seem a feat to dedicate a full restaurant to just one beloved food, I have no doubt of the Nutella cafe’s impending success. Brooklyn's avocado bar Avocaderia ran out of the drupe mere hours into their opening day due after hundreds of people came to eat. DŌ, New York City’s cookie dough cafe, boasted lines for days when it first opened, and the Museum of Ice Cream, a pop-up exhibition slash ice cream-eating experience in New York City last summer and currently in Los Angeles, sold out almost immediately, with tickets for the LA location being resold for hundreds of dollars. Even the recent news of the summer’s upcoming Marshmallow cafe set the internet abuzz. If these venues are any indication of the passion people have for specific food-themed eateries, the Nutella cafe will be a smash success.

If you’re planning to be in Chicago for the Nutella cafe’s opening day, try to get there early. Eater reports that the cafe organizers have promised surprises for the first 400 Nutella-lovers in line when the shop opens at 10 a.m.