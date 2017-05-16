There are about as many creative ways to enjoy cereal as there are brands and flavors of this breakfast favorite, and now, LA residents can enjoy a bowl of cereal in a brand new cereal bar in the Virgil Village neighborhood. The bar is called Cereal and Such, and was opened by musician, producer, and fashion designer Theo Martins, who moved to LA just five years ago to get more involved with the city's art scene.

Martins opened up Cereal and Such in a refurbished shack in the back patio of a clothing store called Virgil Normal, Eater reports. Cereal and Such opened on May 5 and started selling bowls of cereal at $4 a pop, along with a menu of coffee, tea, and t-shirts. The cereal menu will move in a rotation of six different cereals, and there will always be one vegan and gluten-free option for those with diet restrictions to enjoy. While on tour in Japan this month, Martins says he will bring back cereal from his trip to sell at the bar.

In fact, Martins says Japan is a key inspiration for Cereal and Such. “Cereal and Such is very much an homage to Japan. We want to focus on one thing and do it extremely well,” he tells Eater.

Martins tells LAist that his interest in cereal comes from not being able to eat it when he was younger. “I always loved cereal, but my parents wouldn't let me have it as a kid, so I over-used it as an adult,” he says. He also wants to promote cereal as a snack food in addition to a breakfast food, letting people interpret the food however they like. “So, the concept was to reinvent the experience,” he says. “Everyone finds their reason [with cereal] and brings their own story to it.”

Cereal and Such is currently serving up some of the classics: Cocoa Puffs, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and Cap’n Crunch's Crunch Berries, Eater reports. Sounds perfect for a snack. Or breakfast. Or dinner. Or any meal ever.