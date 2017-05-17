With $9,703, you can buy the world’s most expensive macaron, but they’re not sold in France — they’re made in Florida.

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Bal Harbour, Florida, has partnered with Lalique, a French glassmaker and jeweler, to create the Crystal Macaron. The macarons, made with white tea and gold flakes, come in a Lalique crystal box that customers can keep, the resort announced.

The hefty price—an ode to the resort’s 9703 Collins Ave. address—pays for more than just the macaron and crystal box. Customers will also get an overnight stay in the resort’s new Sky Palace suites. There, the macarons will be served with afternoon tea.

That’s not the only new, expensive offering from the hotel. It’s also selling new cocktails served in Lalique glasses—at $200 per drink.

Customers can keep the glasses, and regular guests of the hotel can get their names engraved on them.

Both of the pricey items can also be served at a private dinner party with a tailored menu served at the luxurious hotel.

This story originally appeared on Money.com.