The world would be nothing without sausages. I’m not just talking about the meat-eating world, either. This entire planet would feel a void, considering every country has some sort of sausage staple. It might very well be the most resourceful dish you’ll ever eat. Seriously, what else uses leftover bits of meat and the intestines from the same animal? And depending on who you’re talking to, even blood will come in handy. Essentially, the only thing more practical than making sausage is making a bowl of cereal. No wonder it’s been around for centuries. One look at sausages from around the world and you’ll see how every culture has their own spin on it.

It all comes down to the spices, like cayenne, nutmeg, and sage. Each country uses a unique combination, resulting in a drool-worthy cylindrical meat product. Occasionally, ingredients like vinegar, beer, or blood are added to the mix.

If you need another reason to stare lovingly at your phone/computer, take a moment to learn about sausages from around the world. You’ll soon realize that American hot dogs are actually pretty depressing compared to this list. Even standard breakfast sausage will look pretty mediocre. Someone had to say it.

South Korea: Sundae

Despite what your stomach thinks, sundae has nothing to do with ice cream. Korean sundae, pronounced soondae, is a popular street food. It’s made from boiled or steamed pig’s or cow’s intestines stuffed with noodles, blood, and spices. For even more flavor, ingredients like kimchi, rice, and soybean paste can be added.

Sweden: Falukorv

Falukorv, or falu sausage, is a staple in Sweden. It’s been around since the 16th century, so it’s safe to say that Swedes are all about it. Falukorv is usually made with beef or pork, along with potato starch, pork fat, spices, sugar, and onion. It’s also cooked before it’s packaged, so you can eat it right out of the bag. I’m into it.

Germany: Bratwurst

Bratwurst is the go-to sausage in Germany. Pork is typically used, but you can find beef and veal versions. It might even be cooked in broth or beer. When paired with curry ketchup and fries, bratwurst becomes currywurst, a popular German fast food.

England: Saveloy

English saveloys look a lot like hot dogs. They’re made with pork, potato starch, salt, and spices like white pepper and sage. Sometimes, cayenne and paprika are used to give it a vibrant red hue. Saveloy is often served with fish and chips, and it can be battered and fried.

Chile: Longaniza

Longaniza is a Spanish sausage that’s jam-packed with spices. In Chile, it’s often eaten at barbecues with bread. There are also countless variations across the world. Spain, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, and Argentina are just some of the countries that eat longaniza. In the Philippines, it’s called longganisa and can be sweet, sour, or garlicky.

Mexico: Chorizo

Thankfully, Mexico is close enough that most Americans know about goodness of chorizo. This chili-infused pork sausage is common (and probably better) in the Southwest. It’s all become an all-star ingredient of American breakfasts. In Spain, chorizo is made with paprika and white wine.

South Africa: Boerewors

Thanks to the Dutch and German ancestry of Afrikaners, boerewors is similar to bratwurst. However, it uses vinegar and intense spices like coriander, clover, and nutmeg. Boerewors is also made with a mix of beef and pork, and is usually grilled over hot coals. As a popular street food, it’s often served on a bun with tomato sauce and mustard.