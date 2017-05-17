While one of the best parts of summer is the start of s’mores season, America’s favorite campfire treat has remained a frowned-upon breakfast food—until now. The classic English muffin brand Thomas has released a limited edition s’mores flavored muffins so that you can bring the best part of camping right to the dining room table. The brand announced the launch with a video on its Facebook page yesterday. By the looks of it, the new muffins will have all the best features of the classic muffin, (including their signature Nooks & Crannies®), with small pieces of chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker baked in.

Instagram user junkbanter was among the lucky first people to find them on shelves, and posted a photo of a few packages of the new flavor, writing, “I bought three packages based on the smell alone.” Other limited edition English muffin flavors from Thomas this season include Maple French Toast and Bacon Buttermilk Pancake. The brand is also putting Banana Chocolatey Chip bagels on the market for a limited time. You can find a retailer near you that carries any of these limited release treats by using the Thomas product locator online.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on a box to enjoy the ooey-gooey breakfast goodness of this classic campfire tradition, try your hand at making our easy s’mores cupcakes or s’mores blondies at home.

This story originally appeared on Realsimple.com.