One of the easiest and healthiest things you can eat for breakfast is yogurt. But regardless of whether it comes from Greece, Iceland, or the US, it’s kind of boring. Admit it. Have you ever woken up excited to eat yogurt for breakfast? Even if you’re the type to buy the big container and add fruit and granola to your morning yogurt, it’s still pretty boring. Yogurt bowls and smoothie bowls, and even plain old smoothies, are fine, but after a few days of eating them even they start to seem overdone.

So you need to find a yogurt dish that will bring you joy. And while you can just revert to the old parfait standby, your day will be a hell of a lot brighter if you enjoy your breakfast. Who doesn’t like to think they’re eating dessert all the time? With that in mind, here are some new yogurt recipes that make eating yogurt for breakfast more exciting than just peeling back a foil lid and convincing yourself you like the taste and texture of questionable fruit. Whatever you do, just don’t eat your yogurt in public.

PHOTO BY CHRISTINA SLATON

You should probably save this one for the weekend, but c'mon, what a way to start the day.

PHOTO BY CAITLIN BENSEL

Why waste time drinking coffee when you can add it your yogurt and make both taste better?

photo by teresa sabga

We're here for anything that requires us to eat pita bread for breakfast.

photo by alex tepper

Frozen yogurt doesn't have to be in a doughnut shape for us to go crazy for it, but it doesn't hurt.

photo by teresa sabga

OK, so it's definitely not the healthiest breakfast, but it's pretty dang delicious.

PHOTO BY CON POULOS / STYLED BY SIMON ANDREWS AND PAIGE HICKS

Yes, we know it's a parfait... But if you've never had sour cherries you are missing out and this is the best way to try them for the first time.

PHOTO BY TUULIA TALVIO AND VIRPI MIKKONEN

Also a parfait, but it is a popsicle. Vegan or not, you're welcome.

PHOTO BY TERESA SABGA / STYLED BY JISELLE BASILE

If you've never put an egg on savory yogurt before, do it.

photo by alex tepper

This fruity, carb-y breakfast will make your day as bright as it looks.

photo by teresa sabga

Nothing we can say will make this sound better than it already does, except maybe that it only takes five minutes.

photo by bruce wolf

The magical part of this breakfast is the granola, but trust us when we tell you this is the most mellow breakfast you will ever have.

PHOTO BY JENIFOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Because no one actually likes to chug protein sediment.