One of the easiest and healthiest things you can eat for breakfast is yogurt. But regardless of whether it comes from Greece, Iceland, or the US, it’s kind of boring. Admit it. Have you ever woken up excited to eat yogurt for breakfast? Even if you’re the type to buy the big container and add fruit and granola to your morning yogurt, it’s still pretty boring. Yogurt bowls and smoothie bowls, and even plain old smoothies, are fine, but after a few days of eating them even they start to seem overdone.
So you need to find a yogurt dish that will bring you joy. And while you can just revert to the old parfait standby, your day will be a hell of a lot brighter if you enjoy your breakfast. Who doesn’t like to think they’re eating dessert all the time? With that in mind, here are some new yogurt recipes that make eating yogurt for breakfast more exciting than just peeling back a foil lid and convincing yourself you like the taste and texture of questionable fruit. Whatever you do, just don’t eat your yogurt in public.
Greek Yogurt and Blueberry Cocktail
You should probably save this one for the weekend, but c'mon, what a way to start the day.
Affogato Yogurt Bowl
Why waste time drinking coffee when you can add it your yogurt and make both taste better?
Labne
We're here for anything that requires us to eat pita bread for breakfast.
Frozen Yogurt Doughnuts
Frozen yogurt doesn't have to be in a doughnut shape for us to go crazy for it, but it doesn't hurt.
Copycat Shamrock Shake
OK, so it's definitely not the healthiest breakfast, but it's pretty dang delicious.
Sour Cherry Parfait
Yes, we know it's a parfait... But if you've never had sour cherries you are missing out and this is the best way to try them for the first time.
Vegan Breakfast Pops
Also a parfait, but it is a popsicle. Vegan or not, you're welcome.
Turkish Cilbir
If you've never put an egg on savory yogurt before, do it.
Breakfast Bruschetta
This fruity, carb-y breakfast will make your day as bright as it looks.
Breakfast Banana Split
Nothing we can say will make this sound better than it already does, except maybe that it only takes five minutes.
Cannabutter Granola Trifle
The magical part of this breakfast is the granola, but trust us when we tell you this is the most mellow breakfast you will ever have.
Protein Popsicles
Because no one actually likes to chug protein sediment.