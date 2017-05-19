If you thought bakers had run out of creative things to do with doughnuts, you’ve clearly never heard of Donutology, the pastry shop that launched a doughnut into space. It turns out there’s really no such thing as taking it too far with doughnuts, and you don’t even need to come up with off-beat new flavors or special rose shapes to make a doughnut special. You just need a giant weather balloon, a penchant for kooky ideas, and science. The shop’s space doughnut has since returned safely to Earth, and is now on display at the science-themed doughnut shop.

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, Donutology offers a “scientific” approach to doughnut-making. According to their website, the shop discovered after years of research that everyone has their own “doughnut gene,” preferring their own unique taste profile when they eat the beloved pastry. The shop allows customers to fill in the four variables of their doughnut equation (doughnut + icing + toppings + drizzle) themselves, so everyone can order basically whatever kind of doughnut suits their fancy. They really have all the flavor bases covered, too. The shop offers nine different icings, and 19 different toppings (including bacon), plus lots of drizzly additions. Whose mouth is watering?

Oh, and let’s not forget the drinks. The shop serves coffee, of course, and also a doughnut milkshake. Like we said, it’s not possible to go too far with doughnuts.

The doughnut nerds behind Donutology are really proud of their space doughnut. The pastry was sent up in a weather balloon in December, and reached a maximum altitude of 97,000 feet, traveling 253 miles from Marceline, MO, to Eastern Illinois, according to the Kansas City Star. Donutology customers can take photos of the doughnut from behind a stand-up space suit cut-out, and watch footage of the pastry soaring through the atmosphere while munching on their own custom-flavored doughnut.