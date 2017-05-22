Looks like Disney has some tasty news: In their infinite wisdom, the culinary pros at Disneyland have created a Matterhorn macaroon doughnut, turning one of the parks already delicious treats into a fantastical doughnut. The Matterhorn Macaroon can now be ordered sitting on a glazed doughnut topped with coconut shavings and caramel drizzle. A treat this whimsical and extravagant could only come from Disney, but you’re going to have to search outside Disneyland’s Jolly Holiday Bakery to find it.

The original Matterhorn Macaroon is a delectable, fluffy macaroon shaped to look like the famed Matterhorn bobsled ride, and topped with a generous dusting of sugar so it looks like a snow-topped mountain. Cosmopolitan reports that unlike the original macaroon, which is sold in the Disneyland bakery, the doughnut version can only be found at a coffee cart that sits in between Frontierland and Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. Makes sense that after 100 years of sleep a gal would want a cup of coffee and an extra sugary doughnut.

This doughnut is a baked special at Disneyland, so there’s no telling how long it will be served at the park. Anyone who really wants to get the most out of a Matterhorn-themed baked good should find a good excuse to head to Disneyland ASAP so they don’t miss out on what might be the ultimate coconut-flavored sugar rush. Worst case scenario, you just double down on the original macaroons, which are available all year.

For anyone whose mouth is watering just thinking about the macaroons but doesn’t have plans to hit Disneyland up anytime soon, there are a bunch of recipes for DIY Matterhorn Macaroons online. Check out this one from the Disney Food Blog, an entire site dedicated to the tastes and flavors of Disney theme parks.