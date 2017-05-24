Have you ever wondered if it's safe to eat the skin of a kiwi? The fuzzy brown kiwi skin is decidedly unappetizing and doesn't exactly look like something that's OK to ingest. But peeling kiwis is a task that can come with its own challenges. For a fruit so small, kiwis are surprisingly hard to peel. That's partially because the fruit under the skin is so slippery. While peeling a kiwi, it can be hard to keep your grip on the fruit without letting it pop out of your hands, or, in a worst case scenario, cutting your fingers.

Fortunately for people who are sick of meticulously peeling kiwis, it turns out that you can safely eat the skin of a kiwi. That's according to the kiwi experts at the California Kiwi Commission. (Try saying that five times fast, am I right?) "People all over the world have been eating the skin for centuries with no complaints," they claim. "And many find that leaving the skin on their sliced kiwifruit makes it much easier for snacking, as the skin holds each slice together."

There are also some additional health benefits of eating kiwi skin, rather than only the peeled fruit. Dr. Marilyn Glenville, former president of the Food and Health Forum at the Royal Society of ­Medicine, told the Daily Mail that the skin of kiwi is high in antioxidants. The skin of a kiwi fruit is also packed with insoluble fiber, which is good for digestive health and—to put it delicately—bowel function.

The easiest way to eat a kiwi, then, is to take a bite, just as you would of an apple. Sure, there's going to be some fuzz, and the taste will be more bitter than that of the straight, green flesh. But the skin is definitely not going to kill you, as long as you wash it first.