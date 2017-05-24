Baseball: A beloved summer tradition that’s as American as… cereal? That seems to be true these days, particularly for the Chicago Cubs. Hot off the team’s long anticipated World Series win last year, three Cubs players have come out with their own cereals. And we’re not talking about their picture on a Wheaties box. These are three standalone cereals associated with a specific player. So far, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, now-retired catcher David “Grandpa Rossy” Ross, and second baseman Ben Zobrist have come out with their own cereals. Truth be told, they all sound pretty good.

Rizzo’s special edition cereal is called RizzO’s (naturally), and it's basically a version of Honey Nut Cheerios. RizzO’s debuted last year, but got an updated box after the Cubs won the World Series. Ross’ cereal is aptly named Grandpa Rossy Crunch, and it's Frosted Flake-type cereal. And Zobrist’s Zorilla Crunch, which debuted Monday, has toasted oats and marshmallows.

All the cereals are being sold exclusively at Chicago-area Jewel-Osco grocery stores, and for out of town fans, at www.PLBSports.com. As a novelty item, the boxes of baseball goodness aren’t cheap. Expect to shell out $15 for a two-pack of the cereals when you order them online.

The upside to the higher cost of the cereal, at least for RizzO’s, is that some of the proceeds are going to charity. CBS reports that some of Rizzo’s cereal profits will be donated to the Rizzo Family Foundation, a nonprofit that gives money to doctors, hospitals, and foundations that research and treat cancer.

Time will tell of other Cubbies will follow the lead and come out with new cereals (can we get a fruity or chocolate flavor?) for the “breakfast of champions” series of cereal, but given the rapid-fire cereals that players have come out with this spring, it seems safe to assume we’ll see more breakfast grub from this team soon. All they need is a third baseman and a short-stop to have the infield covered.