One of the best ways to celebrate dad (or the paternal figure in your life) is to serve him a nice Father's Day brunch. But a fancy Father's Day brunch can also be an easy Father's Day brunch—and perhaps the easiest way to gussy up an otherwise regular brunch dish for Father's Day is to load it up with bacon. You really can't you go wrong with a bacon-loaded Father's Day brunch, especially if your dad loves bacon. You can do better than just frying up a pan of bacon, though, especially since there are plenty of easy bacon brunch recipes you can make that'll satisfy even the most aggressive bacon enthusiast.

If you're looking for the best bacon recipes for Father's Day brunch, you can start with these. These eight easy bacon brunch recipes will make any bacon-loving dad happy, whether they've got a sweet tooth or prefer something salty in the morning. There are even options for dads who don't eat carbs or gluten (and even a—gasp—vegetarian bacon option).

So if you're ready to impress your dad and give him the most delicious gift of all, go for the bacon and make him one these eight easy brunch recipes this Father's Day.

These maple-glazed bacon muffins from Life, Love and Good Food are a perfect mix of salty and sweet.

If your dad likes a spicy breakfast, make him these bacon Sriracha deviled eggs from Go Go Go Gourmet. The best part? This recipe has only four ingredients.

Sure, you could make a grilled cheese sandwich with bacon, avocado, and American cheese between slices of bread, but Damn Delicious has a recipe for a grilled cheese made with biscuit waffles that's perfect for Father's Day brunch.

These bacon cinnamon rolls from Spicy Southern Kitchen are filled with bacon bits, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and then they're glazed with confectioners' sugar and maple syrup.

This quiche recipe from Life, Love and Good Food uses a crust made with grits, which is then filled with eggs, cheddar cheese, and all of the bacon. Try topping a slice with bacon for some extra crunch.

This recipe for bacon deviled eggs from The Worktop is simple, elegant, and best served in colorful egg cups.

These vegetarian waffles from Jar Of Lemons are made with almond flour and coconut oil and filled with diced jalapeno and vegetarian bacon for a spicy and salty brunch dish.

Who doesn't love the combination of avocado, bacon, and cheese? Well, you get all three in this quiche recipe from The Wholesome Dish.