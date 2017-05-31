Sure, Halloween is arguably best celebrated at night, but there's no reason you can't kick off the spooky celebrations early with a Halloween-themed breakfast. And there's really no better source for Halloween breakfast ideas than Pinterest. So we trawled through the depths of the internet, including Extra Crispy's own archives, to find the best creepy-but-cute Halloween breakfast recipes out there. Some of these Halloween breakfast DIYs look like ghosts and spiders and Jack O' Lanterns, but others just take advantage of some of the best flavors the season has to offer. (We're looking at you, pumpkin spice.)

The best part? Most of these Halloween breakfast ideas are really easy to make. A lot of them use less than five ingredients, and even more don't even require the use of an oven. You can even make homemade Halloween-inspired toaster pastries in just 20 minutes, which has got to be some kind of DIY record.

So if you're ready to kick off the spookiest day of the year with the creepiest breakfast you can, here are 13 adorable yet easy Halloween breakfast ideas, pulled straight from Pinterest, that'll cause more delight than fright—especially for the chef.

Homemade Halloween Toaster Pastries

Photo by Teresa Sabga

Yes, you can make these Halloween toaster pastries in 20 minutes. The key is using store-bought pie crust. Oh, and be sure to stuff these with red jam to get that nice bloody look.

Cobweb Pancakes with Spiders

Leave it to Martha Stewart to create the ultimate creepy-cute Halloween breakfast. The trick to making these spiderweb pancakes is using a squeeze bottle to make the designs on the griddle.

Dracula Pancakes

If making intricate spiderweb-shaped pancakes is too intimidating, you can also dress up regular, round pancakes. All you need to pull off this Halloween pancake DIY from Fork and Beans is some slices of fruit and a little bit of patience to make a Dracula face on a plate.

Pumpkin Doughnuts

This recipe for pumpkin doughnuts from Cooking Classy are a perfect grab-and-go breakfast for Halloween (or a great afternoon snack, before the sugar high of trick or treating).

Pumpkin Spice Latte French Toast Casserole

Photo by Teresa Sabga

You can make this pumpkin spice-flavored French toast casserole with only three ingredients—one of which is a literal pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks.

Monster Mash Hash

In many ways, this so-called monster mash hash from the DIY Lighthouse is just a regular breakfast scramble with eggs, bacon, potatoes, and onion. The trick is adding a little bit of green food coloring to the eggs to give them a fluorescent glow.

Spooky Banana Breakfast Parfait

This spooky breakfast parfait from Eats Amazing is simple to put together, and really, the illusion works with any layering of fruit and yogurt, not just bananas. All you need is a jar that you're OK gluing googly eyes onto.

Candy Corn Waffles

These tri-colored candy corn waffles from the Wilson World are super easy to make. All you need is yellow and orange food coloring. They sadly don't taste like candy corn, but you could always add some pieces of candy into the batter.

No-Bake Halloween Cereal Bars

Who needs to eat cereal and milk when you can eat cereal and marshmallows in the morning, in these no-bake cereal bars? And when that cereal is Franken Berry Monster cereal, it's a perfect choice for Halloween.

Jack O' Lantern Grilled Cheese

It would be super easy to turn these Jack O' Lantern grilled cheese sandwiches from Diethood into breakfast sandwiches. Just add a fried egg in between the slices of bread and cheese.

Monster Doughnuts

Make your own monster doughnuts like A Spicy Perspective by frosting regular glazed doughnuts, adding eyes, and popping plastic vampire fangs into the center. Just be sure to take the teeth out before devouring the doughnut.

Cinnamon Roll Pumpkins

All you need to make these cinnamon roll pumpkins from the Pinning Mama is a regular package of cinnamon roll dough from the grocery store and some food coloring. Just pinch the top of the cinnamon roll so that it looks like a stem.

Homemade Hot Chocolate with Leftover Candy

Photo by Teresa Sabga

You need to eat breakfast the day after Halloween, so why not spice it up by making hot cocoa with your leftover Halloween candy?