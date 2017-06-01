One year ago today, the servers at Time Inc.’s Brooklyn office lit up. They grumbled for a while, and then released a thick cloud of smoke. The smoke smelled like maple syrup, and people as far away as the Waffle House in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, could smell the syrup smell. It made them hungry for more waffles. They figured it was just New York being New York again. But no. This time, it was the birth of a special new website. A website all about breakfast. Extra Crispy launched on June 1, 2016, and like Crunch Berries and Jimmy Dean Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick, it was a true American original. As a new kid on the food-internet block, it was met with Wait, what? and How? But its smart, eclectic mix of features and videos quickly converted skeptics into adoring fans—even people who don't eat or care about breakfast.
In its first year, Extra Crispy famously searched for and hired a bacon critic. Scott Gold impressed us with his thorough research and bacon-tasting skills, and he recently ended his tenure with a monster of a feature on the best bacon in the country. We stacked pancakes on Facebook Live. We coined Troll Toast. For whatever reason, we did this. And this. We made some of our favorite chefs do weird stuff on camera, like this and this. Oh, and we’re throwing our second annual BreakFestival in Brooklyn on June 10, and you should definitely come.
Since Day 1, Extra Crispy has published hundreds of stories and videos. It’s difficult to say what our favorites are. We love all of our babies equally! Some editors are 3-in-1 fanatics, while others are more into diner slang or coffee shops. But since we’ve been alive for exactly one year, it's only right and proper to look back into the archives and give the people want they want: the hits. You should always play the hits. Here, in no order, is a hit parade of sorts from Extra Crispy’s first year.