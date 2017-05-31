It's no secret that the 1990s were the glory days of dessert-for-breakfast. And Oreo O's, the cookie-cereal hybrid that blew the minds of every cartoon-watching child in America, was the epitome of the trend. However, Oreo O's was discontinued in 2007, much to the chagrin of everyone but parents of sugar-amped five-year-olds. Lucky for all us '90s kids, though, Oreo O's is coming back to grocery store shelves, which means no more having to buy the cereal from South Korea—where it's still sold, with the addition of marshmallows—or ordering expensive boxes of Oreo O's on eBay to relive those sweet childhood days.

First introduced to the United States in 1998, Oreo O's took all that was good about Oreo cookies—and let's be real, Oreos are perfect—and made it even better. Oreo O's are dark chocolate-y rings with a creamy glaze. Pour ice cold milk over them, and you've got the best version of cookies and milk ever. But instead of sitting at the kitchen table, eating dessert after dinner, you're likely sitting on the floor in front of the TV on a Saturday morning, watching Recess. Don't tell me you forget Recess! Even now, nearly 20 years later, that's more or less my idea of a perfect weekend morning.

You won't have to wait long to get your nostalgia fix. Oreo O's will reappear all over the United States in June. Now, I just have to see if Recess is on Netflix.