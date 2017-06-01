This past weekend, Disneyland unveiled their newest popular attraction, boasting long lines and an Instagram frenzy. Nope, it wasn’t the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride—it was a food shaped like one of the film’s most beloved characters: Groot bread. To celebrate the opening of Disneyland Resort’s Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: Breakout! ride at the Disney California Adventure Park, wide-eyed sourdough Groot faces were sold. Even if you only saw a trailer for the second installment of the superhero franchise, you know that the tree-like Baby Groot steals the show. Of course, Groot bread was an instant hit, and the snack sold out in just a few hours after its debut. Photos of Disney visitors holding Groot bread over their faces flooded Instagram, nearly every one captioned with the creatures’s popular catchphrase “I AM GROOT.”

The bread, created by California Adventure Park’s on-site bakery Boudin Bakery (who knew?), is available in two flavors, plain sourdough and jalapeño cheddar. The latter consists of orange cheddar and chopped jalapeño-flecked hair, and both breads feature sparkling black olive eyes. The multiple images of the bread also show that each one looks a little different, which means if you were at the Adventure Park that day you likely felt as though you were walking through a forest of unique Baby Groots. Sounds too good to be true, no? Delicious as the bread may be, I have to wonder who among the Groot fans were actually willing to bite into that honest golden brown face.

This isn’t Baby Groot’s only connection to bread. Turns out the character’s design for the upcoming Marvel comic book series I Am Groot was actually inspired by bread. “I remember Bill Watterson saying that he used to draw Calvin’s [of Calvin and Hobbes] feet like small bread loaves,” said Flaviano, the artist behind the comics, in a press release. “I took that as an inspiration to draw our Baby Groot like a little running and lovely bread loaf.” Well, if that isn’t the cutest thing ever, I give up.